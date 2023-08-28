ST. ALBANS – As Confederate raiders ransacked St. Albans back in 1864, students at the Church Street School watched from the building’s third floor window.
More than 150 years later, the school building is now the Saint Albans Museum, and Bill Curtin – a Civil War history aficionado – wants to make sure that interest in local history stays alive.
Curtin and his fellow residents at Villa Rehab are working to donate up to $1,000 to the museum, and they’re just a few pies away from reaching their goal.
Connecting with history
At 98-years-old, Curtin isn’t as mobile as he used to be, but Villa Rehab staff still work to make sure Curtin can get out and about by organizing visits throughout the community. One of the latest field trips brought Villa Rehab residents to the Saint Albans Museum, where Curtin dived into the history of the Civil War's northernmost engagement – the St. Albans Raid.
Back in October of 1864, a young Confederate soldier – 21-year-old Bennett Young – snuck a band of less than 20 cavalrymen into St. Albans by posing as visitors to the area, and on the afternoon of Oct. 19, he launched his plan.
“Jumping on (their horses) with impetuous haste, large navy revolvers showed themselves in the hands of all the mounted men,” the Oct. 20, 1864 edition of the Messenger read.
The local livery owner approached the group, inquiring about their plans. When he learned that they were Confederates, the livery owner, E.D. Fuller, began shooting at the group, but his three shots misfired. In the resulting firefight, Elinus J. Morrison – who was standing on a porch up the street – received a bullet in the stomach and later died.
Young and his band then rounded up a small group of St. Albans citizens in Taylor Park, and the rest of the Confederate men started hitting local banks. The strategy, according to the historical record, was to steal money for the Confederacy and draw the attention of northern soldiers in order to release pressure from the southern front lines.
But Young’s plans didn’t pan out exactly the way he wished. After encountering resistance from the Vermont National Guard, Young and his band tried to make their escape by burning down the town using Greek fire.
Meanwhile, a band of 40 local residents had organized to drive Young and the rest of the Confederate soldiers out of Franklin County, and they pursued him up to Sheldon and then to the border.
“Never before has the excitement been so great in this section of the country;” The Messenger reported in 1864. “An attempt was made by the marauders to fire several of our buildings. An attempt was made to fire the American Hotel last night – or rather it was discovered after the villains had left, but the fire was extinguished. This Thursday morning, Mr. Atwood, on attempting to open his store, found that a portion of it was ignited with phosphorus. Along our streets we cannot fail to see the bullet holes in front and on all sides, we preserve the attempts of the rebels to kill and murder.”
Young, the rebel leader, lived in Canada and then Ireland until 1868 when he moved back home to Kentucky and became a well known attorney and philanthropist in Louisville society, despite spending his youth raiding American towns.
He even wrote a book about his adventures and the lives of his raiding compatriots – “Confederate wizards of the saddle.”
150 years later, Curtin said he ended up enjoying the exhibits on the St. Albans Raid when he visited the museum earlier this month and learned a lot about the engagement. Later, working with his fellow residents and Villa Rehab staff, they decided to turn that appreciation into something more substantial by raising money for the nonprofit.
Their goal had been $500, but they’re now approaching $1,000.
Pie and bake sales
While Curtin helped get the initiative off the ground, his fellow residents were the ones who made it happen. The bakers of the group volunteered their time to help make apple and berry pies, cupcakes, as well as dog treats, to sell to visitors alongside other hand-crafted items, like resident-made paintings and tie-dyed pillow cases.
Resident family members also gave to the group through donations to support their work. The next big fundraising project is a bottle drive.
“They try to keep us involved in the community,” resident Elizabeth Holbrook said.
Mobility issues can make it difficult sometimes, but activities director Ronda Parizo said it’s important to keep residents connected and involved with what’s happening outside of the Villa Rehab’s walls.
Working together to help with a local nonprofit, like the Saint Albans Museum, is a good way to do so, especially with so much interest from residents in local history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.