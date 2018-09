From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Verne is a shy girl, but a little love and patience will bring her around. She is about 7-months-old and loves to make blanket nests for nap time. She is very friendly and has been coming out of her shell more and more each day.

Verne is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.