MONTPELIER — On Wednesday, the state of Vermont announced the launch of Better Places, a statewide initiative to speed economic recovery by creating places in communities to safely serve residents and visitors.
“Even before the pandemic, my administration has focused on growing the economy, creating opportunities and revitalizing Vermont’s downtowns and village centers in all 14 counties,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “As we begin to rebuild in 2021, grants like Better Places are essential to ensuring the benefits of our recovery are felt in every corner of the state.”
According to a press release, the $90,000 grant program will help communities reimagine and reopen public spaces for safe dining, shopping and recreation.
The state wants to encourage entrepreneurship-friendly communities through creating safe ways to conduct local activities.
Pocket parks, creative art projects, village events, cultural programming, pop-up spaces, winter markets and streetscape improvements, would all qualify as projects.
“The grants will help communities quickly and creatively transform sidewalks, streets, parking lots, town greens and other public spaces to support public health and expand commerce in their communities,” said ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “Jump-starting projects that enable small businesses to continue to operate is a critical component to sustaining economic and community vitality this winter, while making the places Vermonters call home better.”
The partnering organizations on this grant include AARP-VT, Local Motion, Vermont Department of Transportation, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and the Vermont Department of Health and many others.
Municipalities, nonprofits, and other community groups may apply for grant awards of up to $20,000. Program guidelines, application, and FAQs are on the Better Places website. Applications are due Jan. 22, 2021, and awards will be announced in mid-February.
