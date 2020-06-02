BURLINGTON – The Bishop of Vermont’s Episcopal church has condemned the use of force to disperse of protesters Monday afternoon in order to accommodate President Donald Trump’s visit to the nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church.
In an open letter shared over the Episcopal Church in Vermont’s website, Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown denounced the dispersal of protesters and resulting photos of Trump posing holding up a Bible in front of the Washington, D.C. church as a “blatant display of evil.”
“I denounce the use of force required to clear his way to pose with a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Lafayette Square,” she wrote. “Using precious objects of our faith as props in a display to uphold white dominance and violence is a blatant display of evil.”
According to multiple national media publications, police and the National Guard forcibly cleared a nonviolent protest in Lafayette Square ahead of the District of Columbia’s curfew in order to allow Trump to cross the square and visit St. John’s Episcopal Church.
The protest was one of many that have spread through the U.S. in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody last week after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
Video and photos of Mondays’ event show Trump walking across Lafayette Square with administration officials in tow as security forces surrounded the square. Trump delivered remarks at the church as he held up a Bible, saying “we have the greatest country in the world.”
The event has drawn condemnation from religious leaders in the U.S.
The Episcopal Church’s Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said in a statement the ploy was “done for political purposes” and “did nothing to help us or heal us.”
The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, Wilton D. Gregory, wrote ahead of an intended Presidential visit on Tuesday to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine that John Paul II “certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace.”
In her open letter, MacVean-Brown, Vermont’s first black Bishop, called for the church to “call out this systemic callousness and disregard for the dignity of human beings.”
“The circumstances of the pandemic and the current unrest have brought this nation to a place where we can no longer deny the brokenness of a society that is built on the subjugation and oppression of many while a few control most of the economic wealth,” she wrote.
“We must realize that striving for justice and peace will make us uncomfortable and challenge many to give up their privilege,” she later added.
A full copy of her letter can be found on the Episcopal Church in Vermont’s website.