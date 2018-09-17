ST. ALBANS — Today on the Messenger’s comics page, we’re featuring a new comic, Macanudo, drawn by Ricardo Liniers of White River Junction.

The strip, said Liniers, incorporates “a lot of types of humor. Sometimes it’s observational; sometimes it’s sweet; sometimes it’s dark or strange.”

“Humor is very much like boxing,” he added. “If people know where the punch is coming, it’s not going to land as well as a surprise punch.”

Liniers is from Argentina and Macanudo, which is making its English debut this month, is already one of the most popular strips in Latin America. Asked about his publisher’s claim that it’s the most popular strip in Latin America, Liniers demurred, saying only, “It’s popular enough that I can feed my daughters.”

Liniers came to Vermont for a one-year fellowship at the Center for Cartoon Studies in Hartford. The family has now been here for a couple of years, and Liniers is also teaching at Dartmouth. They are, he said, “really happy” living in Vermont.

Characters in the strip include Henrietta, a girl with a love for books and her teddy bear, Mandelbaum. Asked if she was inspired by his own daughters, Liniers said he created Henrietta before he became a father. “It made me realize I wanted to be a parent of girls,” he said.

Another character, Martin, has an imaginary friend, a giant blue monster named Olga, who has become the most popular character from the strip. People come up to him with Olga tattoos, Liniers said.

