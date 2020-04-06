WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) has launched an interactive portal mapping sites offering free meal pickups for families with children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USDA’s “Meals for Kids” portal offers an interactive map with locations noted where families will be able to pick up meals for their children as schools remain closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vermont is one of 23 states currently featured in USDA’s “Meals for Kids” portal, though the USDA said it expected more states to add to the portal as the current pandemic deepens and most schools remain closed to in-person learning.
There are 10 sites currently listed for Franklin County, all of them schools within the Maple Run and Missisquoi Valley school districts, and the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union.
Some of those schools listed – like the St. Albans Town Educational Center or Fairfield Center School – are currently not serving as pickup sites, though their communities are served by pickup sites elsewhere within the school district and through meal deliveries along the district’s bus routes.
Likewise, at least one other school currently serving as a meals pickup site, the Franklin Central School, is currently not listed on the map.
The Alburgh Community Education Center is also listed as a meals pick-up site for families in the Alburgh area.
The portal is also available in Spanish.
The USDA also maintains a National Hunger Hotline for connecting those needing food assistance with different federal resources.
The hotline, operated by Hunger Free America, is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-866-348-6479.
The hotline is also available in Spanish at 1-877-8-HAMBRE or 1-877-842-6273.