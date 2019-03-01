Are you playing our new game, Up and Down Vermont?

This year we created a crossword – no pieces to cut out and paste, just boxes to fill in.

All of our crossword clues are about Franklin County or Vermont. In case you got stuck, here are a few more hints.

Across

7. Vermont shares a lake with this neighbor.

10. This local business is a sponsor of Up and Down Vermont.

12. This Vermont governor also founded the Franklin Telephone Company.

Down

5. The Swanton Arts Council has created a series of scary films named for the town’s iconic birds. The answer is the name of that series.

9. The first word in the name of this Sheldon paper mill is another word for boulder.