WASHINGTON, D.C. — An index of U.S. pending home sales exceeded forecasts in June as borrowing costs fell, adding to evidence that the housing market is the bright spot in an economy stunted by covid-19.
The National Association of Realtors’ index of contract signings to purchase previously owned homes increased 16.6% after a 44.3% jump in May, according to data released Wednesday. The median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg called for a 15% month-over-month gain in June. Compared with a year ago, pending sales are up 12.7% on an unadjusted basis.
Along with soaring purchases of new homes, the NAR’s figures show housing is a key source of strength for the economy as it attempts to recover from the recession. At the same time, still-elevated unemployment and the ongoing struggle with covid-19 threaten to temper the pace of improvement in residential real estate.
“It is quite surprising and remarkable that, in the midst of a global pandemic, contract activity for home purchases is higher compared to one year ago,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Consumers are taking advantage of record-low mortgage rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s maximum liquidity monetary policy.”
Pending home sales rose in all U.S. regions, including an 11.9% gain in the South that boosted the region’s index to the highest in records back to 2001. Purchases also increased 12.2% in the Midwest to the strongest since February 2017 and climbed 11.7% in the West. Contract signings jumped 54.4% in the Northeast to a four-month high.
Record-low mortgage rates and Americans leaving densely-populated cities are contributing to a housing boom as much of the country’s economic recovery stalls.