Lyle (left) and Lloyd Jacobs (right) smile hand in hand in the living room of Lyle’s Fairfax home.

FAIRFAX — Lloyd and Lyle Jacobs admit they don’t know the secret to a long life, but they sure do know the secret to happiness.

The identical twins will be turning 90 years old on Feb. 18 and are gearing up for a celebration the whole county is invited to. In preparation, they are reflecting on the highlights of the past nine decades.

Born in 1929, the twins grew up in Sheldon and went to high school at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans.

“If you walk through the halls you can still see their pictures behind the glass,” Linda Jacobs, Lloyd’s oldest child of four, said.

The two were both athletes, Lloyd specializing in basketball and baseball, while Lyle had other things on his mind.

“I more watched the girls a lot,” Lyle said with a mischievous smile.

Both twins have a sense of humor that’s stood the test of time.

After graduating high school, the twins embarked on separate career paths. Lyle went on to work on the railroad, while Lloyd became a machinist at the former Union Carbide plant, which now houses the Peerless Clothing Warehouse. But despite a different day-to-day schedule, the two remained very close.

Hunting and fishing was a major passion of the Jacobs boys, and they passed this love along to their young boys. Lyle married the girl from next door – literally – his daughter says, and Lloyd married a young woman he met at a community dance in Enosburg. Lyle went on to have two children, a girl and a boy, while Lloyd was a father to four, three girls and one boy. Their two young sons, Bob and Tommy, became very close, and hunting became an annual tradition for the Jacobs quartet.

“When it was deer season, Tom and I never, ever, missed a weekend hunting when we were kids. My dad was either with us, or my uncle had us, but we never missed a day,” Bob Jacobs reminisced. “We were lucky. A lot of children today don’t get to do that, it’s a different world.”

Lloyd and Lyle never grew out of their love for the outdoors, and when Lyle decided to retire from the railroad, that love moved to the top of the Jacobs agenda.

“I remember the day I went to Lloyd and told him I’m going to retire, and Lloyd said, ‘Then, I’m going to retire, too.’ And I said to him, ‘Don’t forget Lloyd, our wives are still working.’” Lyle remembered. “We’re going to have a good time!”

“And we did!” Lloyd responded with a smile. “We went hunting, and fishing and snowshoeing.”

Even at 90, the pair still goes fishing.

