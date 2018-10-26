Rep. Don Turner (R - Milton), the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor and outgoing Minority Leader in the State House of Representatives, wants to provide voters with a fiscally conservative alternative to incumbent David Zuckerman.

ST. ALBANS – Don Turner, the animated Milton town manager, former Milton fire chief and retiring Minority Leader in the State House of Representatives, said he’s running for lieutenant governor to make a difference in Vermont.

“People were telling me that I had a lot of experience and dealt with a lot of emergencies in the fire and rescue world,” Turner said. “I decided that, after talking to my wife and several other people, that I would do this, because I do think I could make a difference.”

Playing down a direct juxtaposition to incumbent David Zuckerman, Turner instead emphasized his credentials as a fiscally conservative leader in Vermont.

“As I travel around the state, that’s what I hear constantly: that it’s too expensive to live here, it’s too expensive to do business,” Turner said. “Since becoming town manager, that message has been driven home even further.

“When I have people I’ve known my whole life come and say ‘I can’t pay the water bill, I can’t pay my taxes,’ it does impact me greatly.”

Turner suggested that streamlining regulations would help to make Vermont more affordable.

He gave an example of permitting.

Turner, himself a real estate developer, suggested that making the state’s permitting process more predictable and setting up a rigid timeline for the state to follow could make it more accommodating for developers. At the same time, the state would have to make it harder for parties to derail or “hijack the permitting process at the last minute,” Turner said.

The end result of that streamlining, according to Turner, should be more developers building more housing, which should impact housing costs in the state.

Turner made sure to clarify that this wasn’t an attack on Act 250, a state law governing larger development projects.

“I believe in Act 250,” Turner said. “As a developer, I absolutely support it. We live in Vermont because it’s a beautiful place. We all love it, and I want my families to stay here and have that same benefit.”

He felt somewhat sour toward a minimum wage law Gov. Phil Scott vetoed earlier this year, arguing that the bill, which might have addressed affordability from the bottom up, would’ve negatively impacted smaller businesses and the cost of living in Vermont.

“It’s well intentioned and a great soundbite for people, but most of Vermont’s businesses employ 20 people or less,” Turner said. “What we heard from our legislative economist… that if the minimum wage jumped to $15 an hour, you would see jobs lost and reduced hours.”

Turner was also critical of what state Republicans have called the “benefits cliff,” where, without adjusting state welfare programs like 3SquaresVT, a state-mandated minimum-wage hike could end up accidentally pushing low income earners out of those programs.

As Milton’s representative, Turner voted against a law that would’ve raised Vermont’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Place

The lieutenant governor in Vermont is largely limited to presiding over the state senate. The lieutenant governor provides a tie-breaking vote in the rare moments a senate comes to a draw, and when a new senate forms every two years, the lieutenant governor helps appoint the senate’s committees.

The lieutenant governor also enforces parliamentary rules when presiding over the senate.

Lieutenant governors have built on those standard tasks, however. Zuckerman, for example, has embarked on a sort of ombudsman role in office, meeting with residents.

Turner sees himself in a similar role, pledging that, if elected, he’ll finally “join the 251 club and visit every community in the state of Vermont.”

