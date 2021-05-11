BFA Fairfax lax earns win over Hilltoppers
BFA Fairfax boys lacrosse 11 vs. St. Johnsbury 8
BFA Goals: Derrick Sloan 6G 1A, Adam Degree 3G 3A, Jonah Czeck 1G 1A, Logan Estes 1G
St. J Academy Goals: Auchincloss 5G 1A, Porter 1G, Hayes 1G, Clark 1G
BFA Goalie Saves: Max Mills 7 Saves
St. J. Academy Goalie Saves: Gray 8 Saves
Record
BFA Fairfax 4 – 4
St. J Academy 2 - 3
Taylor Mitchell’s 17 Ks and 2 Homeruns lead Fairfax to win over Rice
BFA Fairfax softball 13 vs. Rice 3
Winning pitcher: Taylor Mitchell (7 IP, 3R, 5H, 17Ks, 3BB)
Loosing pitcher: Evie Reid (6 IP, 13R, 9H, 3Ks, 10BB)
Fairfax Offense: Taylor Mitchell (3 hits, 2 HR, 4RBIs, 4 Runs scored); Jaycee Douglas (Triple, 2 runs scored); Grace Coloney (2 hits); Bri Start (2 RBIs)
Rice Offense: Emma McKenna (2 hits, RBI)
Record
Fairfax 7-1
Rice 1-5
Coach's comments: "Today was another day of growth for our team. Even in the cold and rainy conditions the girls buckled down, minimized mistakes, and made the necessary plays to secure a solid win. We face another big test on Thursday with Enosburg, so hopefully the momentum continues. I continue to be proud and impressed with the improvement in skill and confidence of this group every day," said Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa
Enosburg baseball cruises to win over Vergennes
Enosburg 14 at Vergennes 3
Winning pitcher: Justis Ortin 6 1/3 innings, 6 hits, 4 BB’s, 11 K’s
Offensively for Enosburg: Dylan Pattee 2-2 with a RBI. Peter Stiebris 2 hits w/2RBI’s. Joey Pennell 2 hits with 3 RBI’s. She’s Howrigan, Blair Archambault added hits. Justis Ortin had a hit driving in a run
Losing pitcher: Barrett Barrows
Offensively for Vergennes: Jarret muzzy 2 hits w/RBI. Elijah Dupree had a hit. Tucker Stearns had a hit w/RBI.
Record: Enosburg 6-1
