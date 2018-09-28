BFA-Fairfax math teacher and proficiency support person Jensen Welch providing feedback during her math class.

ST. ALBANS — Education in Vermont is changing.

While the focus has been on Act 46 and merger debates, schools have been quietly shifting to a new model of measuring student work, known as proficiency-based learning.

The premise is simple: There will be a set of skills and knowledge students must have in order to graduate high school, rather than a list of courses to be taken.

In typical Vermont fashion, defining that set of skills was left to every school.

In addition to defining those required skills, schools must determine how they will be measured, how educators will respond when students lack those skills, and how they’ll meet the needs of students who already have those skills.

The result is the transformation of all aspects of education, placing the focus firmly on learning.

There is also the challenge of communicating to students, parents and potential colleges what students can do and where they need to improve.

At Bellows Free Academy (BFA) in Fairfax, educators focused on “what was essential because it would endure,” said Linda Keating, curriculum director for Franklin West Supervisory Union.

BFA started with what all students should know and be able to do at graduation and then worked backward through high school and now elementary school to develop proficiency standards for courses and grades. It meant separating what was essential from what was simply important, said Keating.

“It may seem less rigorous, but what we’ve found is these concepts and skills are the DNA of learning,” she said. “When you’re only focused on content, kids pretty much dump that at the door.”

Determining what was essential meant separating what students know and can do from other traits such as being responsible, persistent and collaborative or even just organized and punctual. Those skills are also tracked, but separately from academic skills.

“It’s a big culture shift,” said BFA-Fairfax High School Principal John Tague. “People are used to being able to say ‘my student is an A student.’”

Separating out the possibility of raising a grade with extra credit or points for neatness means “kids can’t get a false sense of accomplishment,” said BFA-St. Albans Principal Chris Mosca.

Instead, the focus is on giving students “a very clear understanding of what they’re supposed to be able to know and do,” he said. “The kids know exactly what the target is.”

“It’s no longer important or relevant for kids to just be memorizing facts,” added Shannon Warden, assistant principal for curriculum at BFA-St. Albans. Instead, there are identified skills to master in each course and broader, transferable skills that apply across the curriculum.

Students are measured on a four-point scale at BFA St. Albans, ranging from exceeding the standard, a 4, to being significantly below the standard, a 1.

For example, under the skill of creative and practical problem solving, students are measured on how well they understand the problem. A student receiving a 1 would only be able to identify some aspects of the problem, while a student receiving a 3 can “identify and demonstrate an understanding of the problem.”

According to BFA-St. Albans’s scale, a 3 would be considered proficient.

A student receiving a 4 would show an advanced understanding of the problem by describing all relevant elements of it.

Understanding the problem is just one of the skills needed to solve problems. Others include selecting and implementing a strategy, analyzing the outcome of that strategy and reflecting on the process used to solve the problem and how it could be improved.

