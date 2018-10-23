Vignoble de l'Orpailleur's Claire Dubé serves wine during the tour's stop at the Quebec vineyard. Vignoble de l'Orpailleur, just across the border in Dunham, is an early stop on the nascent culinary trail.

ENOSBURGH – Not even grey skies could cloud the informal launch of an international culinary trail last Tuesday when, flanked by a table of internationally renowned goat cheeses and backed by a view of the tanks that produced it, state officials – joined by a Canadian counterpart – gathered in the artisan-stocked storefront of Boston Post Dairy.

The trail, which snakes through Vermont, New York, Quebec and Ontario, incorporates several culinary trails tied together into a single map that, according to state and Canadian officials, could encourage cross-border visitors.

“We see this as an additional cross-border initiative that bring people from afar to the region and also bring each other across the border,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Wendy Knight at the trail’s launch. “We think it’s a shining example of how we think people can work together across regions and borders to improve economic growth.”

The term “culinary trail” can be misleading, as it isn’t a tangible trail winding between eateries as much as it is a culinary tour with a checklist highlighting a region’s food and drink makers and encouraging tourists to sequentially visit those producers.

Travelers on this trail, for example, may start at the West Swanton Orchard and Cider Mill before following the trail to its next suggested stop at Highgate’s Green Mountain Blue Cheese. From there, those following the trail might then head to Boston Post Dairy.

In the case of this international trail, those interested in following the trail might head to a vineyard just north of the border with Quebec, as those following the trail’s informal launch did last week.

When discussing the trail, Knight emphasized how the trail could benefit Vermont’s tourism industry, one of the state’s largest economic drivers, while also promoting Vermont’s relationship with Canada, its largest trading partner.

Knight said tourism, much of it from Canada, contributed $2.8 billion to the state’s economy, “which is huge for a small state like Vermont.”

“So it’s no surprise we would want to get into a collaborative effort – a two-region, two-state and two-province effort – that would draw people to the region,” the commissioner said.

Much of the organization behind the trail came from the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the Canadian-American Exchange (CANAMEX), an international initiative encouraging social and agritourist exchanges. According to David Gillespie, CANAMEX’s chair, the international trail was born from a conversation between him and UVM Extension Director Chuck Ross.

“It was a call that I got one evening from Chuck Ross and we said we’ve got to do something together and in conjunction with New York,” Gillespie said. “From thereon, it just took off.”

The mapping of Vermont’s leg of the trail also included the Vermont Agency of Agriculture and the Vermont Fresh Network, a nonprofit organization that connects area restaurants to local food producers.

Ontario was reportedly a later addition to the trail.

“What’s really exciting is that, once we get this together with an international committee, then we will work on that so we can have an official inauguration sometime down the road,” Gillespie said. He also announced the trail would be presented at the first World Congress of Agritourism in early November.

Readers interested in embarking on the Lake Champlain Tasting Trail can learn more here.