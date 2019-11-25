This is the time of year traditions abound, and therein can lie traps for the unwary! Traditions are wonderful, but they are not ironclad because we are not ironclad. Families grow and shrink; money comes and goes; the weather, as always, is unpredictable; illness can occur; the climate changes and circumstances vary. It is kind of like the tides – they always ebb and flow, but they are never the same. In my youth I figured that I would be like my grandmother, hosting several generations of us, always the same menu, always knowing what to expect and where to find it. But when she grew older she said, “Let’s just do dessert here – getting dinner for everyone is just too difficult.” That was a good role model – we are family, and we have tradition, but it can adapt. So be it.
I found out, when I did get to an age where it seemed appropriate, that a big family meal is not my forte! For one thing, all my rooms are too small, and though I have had about 40 teens here for pasta parties, most folks need a little more room Also turkey and all needs more elbow room than a big pot of spaghetti. In addition I have never been able to juggle a big meal so that everything is done at the same time. For a long time I had the tradition that all vegetables must be started from fresh and raw – no frozen squash for me! Only I never got right which vegetables took longer to cook. The turkey got cold while we waited for the onions and carrots. Then I’d remember I hadn’t made the gravy yet, and now the stove top was full of vegetables. As we finally sat down I’d panic, realizing the pies were still frozen. And so on. Plus in an eat-in kitchen the table has to be set while the cooking is happening in the same space. And there were seldom enough chairs.
So when the girls were grown and living on their own I was quite willing to abdicate the first time one of them asked if I minded if she hosted? No, no, take it! Please. Then the other one wanted Christmas and that also was fine. We still get together, and often with extra folks who don’t have family nearby. I have learned to make a few festive vegan offerings, and I don’t have to do the dishes after all have left. The tradition is that we get together and we all talk and eat, from oldest to youngest. If tradition can’t keep up, it’s time for a new one. Last year both the girls lived in the New North End. My sister-in-law grew up there, I had a temp job there, both my brothers celebrated weddings there – so, there was tradition already in place.
I was seated next to a friend and described how squash was my specialty when I was a kid. Our squash was always home-grown, and I don’t actually know the breed involved, but it was always watery. My job was to take the cooked vegetable and the ricer to the sink and prepare the squash. First you delicately pressed the squash to eliminate the watery part. When you got it “dry,” you held the ricer over a bowl and gave a firm squeeze and deposited the now-mashed squash into the serving bowl. I would guess the ricer didn’t have room for more than a cup and a half of squash, so the job was done over and over until the bowl was full. Seasoning and butter and all was done. A tradition , and a skill I no longer need – no one likes squash now anyway!
So don’t worry too much about old traditions – get yourselves together and rock some new ones! Happy holidays.