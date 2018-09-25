GEORGIA — A bridge on Route 104A in Georgia between Arrowhead Lake Road and Trayah Road will be reduced to one lane for the foreseeable future following a tractor-trailer rollover on Monday afternoon.

This morning the Agency of Transportation is asking travelers to seek alternate routes while crews install jersey barriers to protect travelers on the single lane.

The bridge, according to AOT spokesperson Brent Curtis, suffered “significant damage.”

Vermont State Police (VSP) issued a statement about the crash but did not give any indication as to the cause.

