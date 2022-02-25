ENOSBURG FALLS — Snow plows and pedestrian crossings are just some of the expenses in store for the Village of Enosburg Falls in 2022 if voters give a thumbs-up to its proposed ballot articles.
Here is a breakdown of what residents can expect.
Article 1: Village Elections
The Village of Enosburg Falls has four open positions on the ballot for Town Meeting Day, and those planning to fill those seats are running unopposed.
They include Eli Gabazda, who is running for village trustee, Sandra Ferland, who is running for the second seat on the board of trustees, Andre Beaulieu, who is running for village clerk/treasurer, and Patrick Hayes, who is running for moderator.
Article 2: To see if the registered voters of the Village of Enosburg Falls approve indebtedness in an amount not to exceed $195,000 to be financed over six years for the purpose of purchasing a new plow truck for the Public Works Department.
Many of the ballot articles for the Village of Enosburg Falls are standard requests for the village, but Village Manager Jonathan Elwell said the village is looking to be proactive in securing a new snow plow truck.
“We’re being told we should expect up to a two-year wait time to even receive a new plow truck. With that in mind and understanding the wear and tear with this current vehicle, we’re looking at that.” he said. “We might as well put in the order now.”
Article 3: To see if the Village will approve an amount of $25,000 on the Grand List for the purpose of upgrading sidewalks.
Requesting funds for sidewalks is also a standard ask for the village, but the amount requested has fluctuated over the years, Elwell said.
Last year, the village poured sidewalks for sections of St. Albans and Church streets, but the work has largely depleted the village’s sidewalk fund.
No sidewalk projects are currently planned for 2022, Elwell said, but the board of trustees would like to allocate additional funds for future work, and $25,000 – while a larger request than past years – is not unusual for the village.
Article 4: To see if the Village will appropriate the sum of $1,000 to the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation.
Article 5: To see if the Village will vote the sum of $500 for holiday lighting in the downtown area.
Article 6: To see if the Village will vote to appropriate the sum of $500 for patriotic banners in the downtown area.
While Articles 4, 5 and 6 tend to be normal spending for many municipal budgets, the Village of Enosburg Falls started making such expenses more transparent in the early 2000s by turning them into ballot articles.
At the time, members of the public had questioned whether the village should be making such purchases, Elwell said, and the board took the approach to create ballot articles around the expense to leave it to the voters.
Article 7: To see if the Village will vote a budget on the Grand List to cover the 2022 Village General Fund Budget for operating expenses of $679,613 of which $606,563 shall be raised by taxes and $73,050 by non-tax revenues?
Elwell highlighted two projects included in the Village of Enosburg Falls 2022 budget. The first is funding for new welcome signs greeting visitors to the village.
“We have in the budget fund to replace two of the welcome to Enosburg Falls signs, and we’ve been working with some local residents in town here on the new design,” he said. “So it will be different than the previous one.”
The second project is the installation of new pedestrian crossing lights. Elwell said the village plans to buy two sets of crossing signals to improve pedestrian safety, but the board is still undecided on where exactly to place them.
The options are the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Main Street, the intersection of Main and Depot streets and on Pearl Street near the new town clerk’s office.
The offices are moving to the Vermont National Guard Armory, which has been sitting empty since the end of 2020, and Elwell said the village expects more foot traffic near the building when the town moves its offices into the building.
The flashing lights won’t be a full pedestrian intersection, but those on foot will be able to press a button to activate the lights to provide a warning to drivers that someone is crossing the street. Out of the three options, the board of trustees is still deciding where to put the lights, Elwell said.
The largest expense, however, on the village’s budget is employee wages and benefits, which is not rare for a village. The municipality employs 15 full time employees and one part-time.
Article 8: To see if the Village will authorize the necessary use of surpluses within departments provided those funds stay with the department of origin.
Elwell said article 8 – while not necessary for a municipality – has been a standard one for the Village of Enosburg Falls.
“Historically, it’s always been in there,” he said.
