ST. ALBANS — Voters in the Maple Run Unified School District chose Reier Erickson over Keith Longmore in the only contested school board race, and approved all funding articles by a margin.
According to unofficial results posted to the district Facebook page Tuesday night, 1,344 voters picked Erickson on Town Meeting Day as opposed to 746 for Longmore for a three-year term representing St. Albans City on the board.
Voters also approved the roughly $64.7 million approved budget 1,391 to 1,063. The budget equates to $18,484 in spending per equalized pupil, which is 8.12% higher than last year, according to school district figures.
The general appropriations increase rests at 4.79%. The rise is due to the increased demand for human resources and support staff, who will support the social and emotional needs of students and families.
