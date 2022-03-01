SWANTON — Village voters narrowly voted down establishing retail cannabis during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, and Nicole Draper secured two more years on the town selectboard in a win over David Jescavage.
All other ballot items, including the proposed municipal budget, were approved, according to Village Clerk Dianne Day.
The retail cannabis issue was defeated by only six votes, with a final tally of 119 in favor and 125 opposed. None of the municipal elections were contested, so all incumbents on the board of trustees keep their seats.
General budget summaries are slated to increase from $1,217,419.44 to $1,234,641.34, but the Highway Department General Budget is slated to decrease from $1,546,122.17 to $1,403,689.63, a difference of $148,022.42.
Town Administrator Brian Savage said the rest of the articles passed in a peaceful and well-attended 2022 Town Meeting Day.
All other races were uncontested.
