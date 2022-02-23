Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. The potential will exist for storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will likely be difficult as the day progresses on Friday. The hazardous conditions could especially impact the evening commute on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move into the area after midnight Thursday night with only minor accumulations expected by daybreak. The snow will become steadier as the morning progresses on Friday and continue through the afternoon before gradually tapering off from west to east Friday night. Snowfall rates around an inch per hour and reduced visibilities will exist Friday morning through Friday afternoon, which will result in difficult travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&