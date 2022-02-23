On Georgia’s Town Meeting Day ballot, four candidates are vying for two one-year seats on the school board of directors. Incumbents Ben Chiappinelli and Jenna Rae Genest face contention from Matt Nolin and Julia Parent Poquette.
The Messenger asked each candidate the same three questions. Their responses have been edited for clarity and brevity. After multiple attempts, Poquette could not be reached in time for print.
Q: Why are you running for school board?
Genest: I have a strong desire to serve the Georgia community and my professional background is in education. With two children currently enrolled in GEMS, the school board is a way for me to fulfill that desire while utilizing my skills to improve the educational experience of our students.
Nolin: I’d like to become more informed as to how the school system operates and how and why decisions are made that affect our kids. I feel with my professional experience, love for the community and passion for education, I can make a difference on the Georgia school board.
Chiappinelli: Initially in 2013, I ran when communications and trust were strained between board members, the school and the community. While making sure that my focus was on representing the interests of our community, I sought to reshape the paths of communication between all the interested parties to create a more cooperative atmosphere. While we still face our fair share of disagreements, we are a board that takes the time to listen to our neighbors and our teachers, and we have built an administrative team that is ambitious about preparing our students for the challenges they will face after they graduate from GEMS.
Q: What qualifies you for this position?
Genest: I have a bachelor’s degree in education and spent four years as an elementary educator. These experiences give me a direct view into the challenges teachers face in the classroom. I also have a master’s degree in public administration which helps me to understand the balancing act administrators face between supporting teachers, parent input and providing the best education for our students.
Nolin: I have always had a passion for learning and was a mentor at Georgia school for many years. I am currently on the BFA Technical Center Engineering and Technology Advisory Board and have a special interest in how well our kids are prepared for high school and ultimately their future careers. I host the BFA Engineering and Technology class in my shop and incorporate a 30-minute discussion on career opportunity and the importance of choosing the right career path.
Chiappinelli: I bring nearly a decade of experience, including serving on the Franklin West Supervisory Union board, and have served on the Buildings and Grounds, Communications, Personnel, Policy, and Technology committees. I have also volunteered and served on several committees made up of board and community members that have shaped this district - whether by working to retain our independent status during the Act 46 redistricting of the state or adding to our talented personnel through several hiring committees.
Q: What is an issue or topic you hope the school board will take up this year?
Genest: The biggest concern over the past two years has been how to mitigate learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Principal Emery has gone to great lengths to implement the What I Need program to meet students where they are, while elevating their knowledge and understanding to meet grade level expectations. As this is a pilot program, Principal Emery is adjusting and improving WIN based on data and feedback. I would like to see the board continue to support this mission to innovate and improve education for our students.
Nolin: Staffing. The last two years have been a challenge for teachers, students and parents. The pandemic has exponentially increased the need for support services making it difficult for teachers to effectively do their job in a safe controlled environment. I would like the board to ensure that GEMS has appropriate staffing to include teachers, teacher’s aides and behavior interventionists so that teachers can focus on providing our children with the best education possible in a healthy environment.
Chiappinelli: Recovery and policy. As a member of the Policy committee, I have been working hard to help align and update policies across the FWSU. Policy updates, which are usually pretty mundane, will be under more scrutiny this year following some of the incidents that we have had to deal with as a community. Recovery will also be important as we do our best to safely transition from a pandemic to endemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.