ST. ALBANS CITY — The preliminary vote totals are in. Here are the results for Town Meeting 2022 in St. Albans City.
City of St. Albans municipal budget
The City of St. Albans municipal budget passed 510 yes to 193 no. Totaling $10 million, the budget includes the new expenses expected to be associated with the new St. Albans City Pool and the additional debt service required to make it happen. The St. Albans Police Department is also seeing an increase of $230,000.
Next year’s tax rate will increase by 0.4%, which equates to .4 cents per $100 property valuation.
Ward 2 Alderperson
Newell Decker won the election after receiving 49 votes. He had been running against Jamie Pinkham, who received 43 votes.
Crisis Intervention Specialist
Voters approved allocating $100,000 to hire a crisis intervention specialist and add a second mental health specialist to the St. Albans Police Department.
The vote was 484 yes and 220 no.
St. Albans Museum
Voters approved giving the St. Albans Museum an extra $10,000 to increase the city’s annual allocation to $25,000.
The vote was 609 yes and 97 no.
City Clerk/Treasurer Appointment Powers
Voters approved changing the city charter to allow St. Albans City Council to appoint someone to the position of city clerk/city treasurer. The new positions is expected to be filled by July 1.
The two votes passed by at least 425 in favor of the two ballot articles requesting the change.
Redevelopment of 100 Federal
Voters approved using $500,000 in TIF funds to redevelop the empty “Jolley lot” at 100 Federal St. The move will remove contaminated soils from the property to prepare the land for redevelopment.
The vote was 483 yes and 205 no.
