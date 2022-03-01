ST. ALBANS TOWN — The preliminary vote totals are in. Here are the results for Town Meeting 2022 for the Town of St. Albans.
Town of St. Albans municipal budget
The Town of St. Albans municipal budget passed 938 yes to 646 no. Totaling $5.3 million, the budget’s largest increases include the public works department, fire department and recreation department.
Retail cannabis sales in St. Albans Town
Voters passed the sale of retail cannabis in St. Albans Town.
Approved retailers can begin selling cannabis for recreational use as soon as Oct. 1. The Town of St. Albans will have some power to regulate where and how it's sold.
The vote was 830 yes to 755 no.
Selectboard for a 2-year term
Jack Brigham won the election for the 2-year seat on the Town of St. Albans selectboard. Brigham received 941 votes, and Joe Sinagra received 525 votes.
The third seat, filled by Jeff Sanders, was uncontested.
St. Albans Museum
Voters approved giving the St. Albans Museum an extra $10,000 to increase the town’s annual allocation to $25,000 for FY 2023.
The vote was approved with 1117 yes and 482 no.
Town Truck Fund
Voters approved the authorization of the town’s “truck fund”. The ballot article sets aside $200,000 annually over a period of ten years to fund a public works and parks equipment replacement fund.
The vote was 1032 yes and 546 no.
Tax Reduction
Voters approved using up to $200,000 of the town’s prior year general fund balance to reduce taxes for fiscal year 2023.
The vote was 1467 yes and 130 no.
