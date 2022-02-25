RICHFORD — Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union’s two districts are each seeing a small increase due to this year’s implementation of Act 173, said FNESU business manager Morgan Daybell.
Act 173 mandates that Vermont school districts move toward having a “multi-tiered-system of support” (MTSS) for each student, which inserts in-classroom assistance for students on subjects they are not currently proficient in. The system is in addition to the regular lessons that students learn from their teachers, while also receiving support to reach proficiency in each subject.
Also a part of Act 173, district-level expenses are not eligible for Special Education reimbursement, and those costs have been moved into the direct instruction category. The changes that come with the act, which becomes active July 1, will result in a large decrease in Special Education revenue for many districts, Daybell said.
Enosburg-Richford Unified Union School District
The proposed budget for the ERUUSD is up $83,569, less than 1% from last year, coming to rest at $20,174,531. Salary and benefits increases and food service cost increases contributed to the budget, as well as a decline in revenues from the state and a decrease in the Special Education assessment, but Daybell said the change is largely due to the passage of Act 173 in 2018.
In 2020, the General Fund brought in $1 million more than was spent, resulting in $507,525 being contributed to the FY22 tax rate and buying it down five cents.
The two new candidates are running uncontested for the two open seats on the ERUUSD board: Shaleigh Draper of Enosburgh and Devin Lumbra of Richford.
Northern Mountain Valley Unified Union School District
The proposed budget for NMV is up $428,019, or 2.4%, from last year coming to rest at $18,210,899.
The district intends to transform the Elementary Guidance Counselor part-time position into a full-time one, in addition to adding a pre-K teacher and a paraeducator to Sheldon Elementary.
Like the ERUUSD, some budget increases are due to rises in salaries and benefits and the FNESU union assessment.
The district ended FY21 with a surplus of $1.2 million largely because of the lower population of high school students. Of that sum, the district board of directors proposed that $605,000 be reallocated to lowering this cycle’s tax rates and sending the balance into the capital reserve fund for building upgrades.
Running for the positions of school board directors are all incumbents in uncontested races: Mary Niles of Montgomery, Erin Plaquette of Bakersfield and Arlene O'Rourke of Bakersfield.
