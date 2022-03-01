5:20 p.m. St. Albans City — The two Ward 2 alderperson candidates flanked the steps of City Hall as the sun went down Tuesday night.
Ward 2 candidate Jamie Pinkham, standing next to school board candidate Reier Erickson, said she had been there for a few hours as the temperatures dropped, and she had met a few voters.
“Quite a few people from the ward came up to me who I didn’t see while canvassing. We had some good conversations out here,” she said.
Meanwhile, Erickson’s two children and his wife, Lauren Dees-Erickson, had come out in support of him between the breaks they took inside.
“My family isn’t as tough,” Pinkham joked.
Erickson thanked his supporters for helping him run his campaign, and said he’ll be at school board tomorrow even if he loses the race.
On the right side of the steps, Ward 2 candidate Newell Decker spoke with a voter while St. Albans Museum Director Lisa Evans urged voters to say yes to the museum’s increased allocation.
Decker, too, had had a few conversations with passersby.
“It’s been interesting,” Decker said. “I’ve met a lot of people.”
And he knew he got at least one vote; when visiting the Franklin County Senior Center, he said one of the women there ended up heading out to vote and made one mark on the ballot just for him, he said.
12:15 p.m. Georgia — At Georgia Elementary & Middle School, there had been a steady trickly throughout the morning with one or two groups every few minutes coming in to fill out their ballots.
Jessica Fyke and her two children had stopped by at around noon. She said she wanted to make sure to cast a vote on Article 3, which enters the Town of Georgia into an agreement to pay the St. Albans Recreation Department $18,000 to cover non-residential rate costs.
“It’s important to expect services and use an already established rec department,” she said.
If Georgia would establish its own recreational department, she said, services most likely wouldn’t compare with what St. Albans already does, and with Georgia already in close proximity, she had decided to vote yes on the article.
She also would like to see the selectboard aim to be more transparent for voters. She said she had looked through published minutes of past meetings and wasn’t able to find mention of payroll changes made in the proposed budget.
“It’s frustrating that this discussion couldn’t happen earlier,” she said.
Camlin and William Weston, who had left moments after Fyke, had been more concerned with the quality of Georgia schools as their daughter attends class at GEMS.
“We wanted to make sure that people care,” Camlin Weston said. “We’re making sure that she’s being heard and that they make her a priority.”
—Josh Ellerbrock
12 p.m. Georgia — With no protection from the day’s wind, at least four candidates running for open seats in Georgia had stayed outside Georgia Elementary & Middle School to talk to voters on their way inside.
It was worth it, though, to be able to engage with voters face-to-face.
“To be a representative, you really have to be able to talk to people,” selectboard candidate Gary Wright said.
He was joined by Doug Bergstrom, who is running for the selectboard’s three-year seat, Julie Parent Poquette, who was running for school board, and Dawn Penny, who was running for a one-year position.
During this winter’s Omicron spike in COVID-19 cases, the group didn’t have many chances to see voters outside of Zoom rooms as many public conversations had gone online.
“It’s different. There’s so much online, it’s a whole different atmosphere,” said Bergstrom, who is running for the selectboard’s three-year seat.
Despite the cold, the overall energy level for the four was high. At one point, Penny had even swapped out her cold gear for something a little heftier to stay outside.
Poll workers, however, were nice and toasty in the gym where voting took place.
Election worker Jamie Cotie had staked out a place in the middle as he ate a bowl of corn chowder. His job was to collect and wipe down the pens from people who had made their ballot marks.
The whole setup made for easy ins-and-outs for voting he said, but he remembered when Town Meeting Day was more than just casting votes – when residents had to be seen in a crowd to make a point instead of typing words behind a computer screen.
A few outside were campaigning on the idea that the town recommit to such ideals of transparency.
“It’s a big transparency issue,” Perry said. “It’s learning what worked and what didn’t work in the past. It makes it easier to move forward as a town.”
Bergstrom agreed.
“Transparency has been a big thing. In the informational meeting last night, there were changes made and not a lot of information,” he said.
—Josh Ellerbrock
12:34 p.m. Swanton — Village resident Avery Chevalier, 8, came with her mom Ashley, who is head of the Swanton Auxiliary and wife to Swanton Fire Capt. Daniel Chevalier. Avery was hoping there would be some way she could cast her vote, and said she had high expectations for the leaders of Swanton.
“Voting is important so we get the job done,” Avery told the Messenger. “A leader is like a captain. They make sure everyone gets the job done, just like Daddy … they should be serious, nice, kind, and they should be very very focused on what they’re doing.”
Avery plans to study education and plans to come back to the Swanton School to teach just like her teacher, Ms. Penny Hakey. For now, though, Avery said her focus is cleaning up the trash in oceans, lakes and rivers. Along with the Swanton Fire Dept. Avery helped lead a charge to clean up Marble Mill Park over the early summer after she and her mom saw piles of trash left there where children would normally play.
Her father said in total they picked up 17 bags of trash. Avery said she hoped the clean-up act would happen again this year, so that kids “don’t step in trash and get sick.”
–Kate Barcellos
11:30 a.m. Swanton — Voters trickled in on Tuesday around the entire Draper family, who turned out to wave signs and support their mom Nicole Draper in her race against David Jescavage for the two-year selectboard seat.
It was about 24 degrees, but Nicole and her step son Jimmy said they would be outside all day waiving to constituents.
“This is how much I love serving my community,” Draper told the Messenger.
Draper and her husband, Ryon Schuller, Jimmy and daughter Julia Draper donned parkas and blankets to brave the cold as Village and Town residents lined up to cast their votes. Town Administrator Brian Savage said his first year on the job was going smoothly.
—Kate Barcellos
11:50 a.m. — Over the last four years, voter turnout in Franklin County has been a bit of a roller coaster ride, with numbers peaking in March 2020, just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At last year's town meeting, 1,880 ballots were cast in St. Albans Town. Annual meeting turnout is typically between 750 and 1,250, Director of Operations Corey Parent told the Messenger. In Swanton, 708 voters turned out, and in St. Albans City 827.
—Bridget Higdon
10 a.m. Highgate — This year it’s all about the ambulance, and crowds turned out on Tuesday to get in the vote.
“You caught us during a rush,” said Town Clerk Wendy Dusablon. “We were hoping this question would drive people to come vote, and it certainly has.”
The parking lot of the Highgate Sports Arena was over halfway full when the Messenger stopped by to investigate the turnout. Some voters came with their families and voted on their way in to go ice skating, squeezing by the tables at the arena snack bar around voting booths and small crowds. Others came in to say hello and mingle with friends.
“George, take a pencil and stop talking,” Dusablon said, handing George Greenwood a pencil and ballot.
Most of the people coming in to vote were wearing masks, but that didn’t stop Dusablon from recognizing almost every person by name and half of their face.
“And who do we have here?” Dusablon asked a couple as they approached the front of the line for a ballot.
“You’ll have to guess!” the woman answered.
Dusablon leaned across the table and looked close, before her eyes began to smile under her mask.
“It’s the Bessettes!” Dusablon said. “Fran and John, how are you?”
Dusablon said the town mailed out 167 early voting ballots already and the informational meeting last Thursday drew about 30 people. The common topic, she said, was the ambulance contract.
Both AmCare and Missisquoi Valley Rescue are vying for the contract with the town this year after the taxpayers put it out to bid.
AmCare offered $78,120 for the first year as part of a five-year contract, while MVR proposed a $86,244 contract with them to last three years. Currently the town contracts with MVR, but they did contract with AmCare back in 2016, Dusablon said.
At the end of their three-year contract, MVR’s cost would increase to $89,728. AmCare’s cost came to rest at a projected cost of $84,494 at the end of the same term. Their fifth and final year is projected to cost $91,389.
AmCare covers five towns including St. Albans City and St. Albans Town.
MVR covers two: Swanton and Highgate.
“The selectboard wanted to put it before the voters and let them decide,” Dusablon said. “I think it could be close … it’s a preference.”
While Highgate resident Owen Clark was excited to be a part of the day, he won’t be voting anytime soon. Instead, he tags along with his mother, Ashley, while she casts her ballot.
– Kate Barcellos
8:20 a.m. — Joe Sinagra had been standing outside of Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center since about 7:15 a.m. to get in his last bit of campaigning.
Wrapped up against the cold, the St. Albans Town selectboard candidate greeted those passing by.
He knew many of the morning’s voters, and he’d shake hands as they walked past. Even when they said they probably wouldn’t be voting for him, he said he understood.
“I’m excited. Optimistic. It’s been a good race. I met a lot of residents, knocked on a lot of doors. It’s been a positive experience,” he said.
Mike Smullen was one of the morning’s voters who greeted Joe. He said he always makes a point to vote, but he had some concerns this year as he went to the ballot box.
“If you’re mailing things to voters, it should be requested,” Smullen said.
He let Joe know as much before greeting him and heading inside.
“Mail-in voting. It’s just not the same. I could have cast votes for my two sons who don’t live here,” he said as he strode past.
It remains to be seen if Sinagra, who is running against Jack Brigham, and his early morning efforts will grab him the seat, but with democracy at work, he was excited to see how the day played out. Hopefully, he’ll get the news in a warmer climate.
"My wife told me I needed to make sure I wore thick socks,” he said. “It wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t for the wind.”
—Josh Ellerbrock
8:15 a.m. — Patrick Breen hurried out of Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, the St. Albans Town polling place, Tuesday morning.
The biggest issue on the ballot for him?
“Retail cannabis sales,” he said. “It has every single benefit – medically, emotionally, I’m not a supporter of big pharma. Vermont is the Green Mountain State. Why don’t we go green?”
—Josh Ellerbrock
7:06 a.m. — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray issued the following statement this morning in honor of Town Meeting.
“Today, I wish Vermonters a happy and productive Town Meeting Day! The first Tuesday in March, Town Meeting Day, is a special tradition in Vermont and American democracy. Town Meeting Day brings Vermonters together in a common meeting place to vote by voice, hand or paper ballot and is one the most direct forms of democracy in the world. It’s important we recognize Vermont’s continued commitment to democracy and the uniqueness of Town Meeting Day, when Vermonters can work directly with their elected government to address local issues and discuss future opportunities.”
7 a.m. — Good morning. Polls are open across Franklin County. Thanks for starting your Town Meeting Day here with us.
Heading out to vote today? Catch up on the ballot issues before you go.
Return to this blog throughout the day for updates, photos, results and more. It's going to be a long day — but our team slept well, and we've got full mugs of coffee, so we're ready to guide you through.
—Bridget Higdon
