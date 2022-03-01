11:50 a.m. — Over the last four years, voter turnout in Franklin County has been a bit of a roller coaster ride, with numbers peaking in March 2020, just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At last year's town meeting, 1,880 ballots were cast in St. Albans Town. Annual meeting turnout is typically between 750 and 1,250, Director of Operations Corey Parent told the Messenger. In Swanton, 708 voters turned out, and in St. Albans City 827.
—Bridget Higdon
10 a.m. Highgate — This year it’s all about the ambulance, and crowds turned out on Tuesday to get in the vote.
“You caught us during a rush,” said Town Clerk Wendy Dusablon. “We were hoping this question would drive people to come vote, and it certainly has.”
The parking lot of the Highgate Sports Arena was over halfway full when the Messenger stopped by to investigate the turnout. Some voters came with their families and voted on their way in to go ice skating, squeezing by the tables at the arena snack bar around voting booths and small crowds. Others came in to say hello and mingle with friends.
“George, take a pencil and stop talking,” Dusablon said, handing George Greenwood a pencil and ballot.
Most of the people coming in to vote were wearing masks, but that didn’t stop Dusablon from recognizing almost every person by name and half of their face.
“And who do we have here?” Dusablon asked a couple as they approached the front of the line for a ballot.
“You’ll have to guess!” the woman answered.
Dusablon leaned across the table and looked close, before her eyes began to smile under her mask.
“It’s the Bessettes!” Dusablon said. “Fran and John, how are you?”
Dusablon said the town mailed out 167 early voting ballots already and the informational meeting last Thursday drew about 30 people. The common topic, she said, was the ambulance contract.
Both AmCare and Missisquoi Valley Rescue are vying for the contract with the town this year after the taxpayers put it out to bid.
AmCare offered $78,120 for the first year as part of a five-year contract, while MVR proposed a $86,244 contract with them to last three years. Currently the town contracts with MVR, but they did contract with AmCare back in 2016, Dusablon said.
At the end of their three-year contract, MVR’s cost would increase to $89,728. AmCare’s cost came to rest at a projected cost of $84,494 at the end of the same term. Their fifth and final year is projected to cost $91,389.
AmCare covers five towns including St. Albans City and St. Albans Town.
MVR covers two: Swanton and Highgate.
“The selectboard wanted to put it before the voters and let them decide,” Dusablon said. “I think it could be close … it’s a preference.”
While Highgate resident Owen Clark was excited to be a part of the day, he won’t be voting anytime soon. Instead, he tags along with his mother, Ashley, while she casts her ballot.
– Kate Barcellos
8:20 a.m. — Joe Sinagra had been standing outside of Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center since about 7:15 a.m. to get in his last bit of campaigning.
Wrapped up against the cold, the St. Albans Town selectboard candidate greeted those passing by.
He knew many of the morning’s voters, and he’d shake hands as they walked past. Even when they said they probably wouldn’t be voting for him, he said he understood.
“I’m excited. Optimistic. It’s been a good race. I met a lot of residents, knocked on a lot of doors. It’s been a positive experience,” he said.
Mike Smullen was one of the morning’s voters who greeted Joe. He said he always makes a point to vote, but he had some concerns this year as he went to the ballot box.
“If you’re mailing things to voters, it should be requested,” Smullen said.
He let Joe know as much before greeting him and heading inside.
“Mail-in voting. It’s just not the same. I could have cast votes for my two sons who don’t live here,” he said as he strode past.
It remains to be seen if Sinagra, who is running against Jack Brigham, and his early morning efforts will grab him the seat, but with democracy at work, he was excited to see how the day played out. Hopefully, he’ll get the news in a warmer climate.
"My wife told me I needed to make sure I wore thick socks,” he said. “It wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t for the wind.”
—Josh Ellerbrock
8:15 a.m. — Patrick Breen hurried out of Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, the St. Albans Town polling place, Tuesday morning.
The biggest issue on the ballot for him?
“Retail cannabis sales,” he said. “It has every single benefit – medically, emotionally, I’m not a supporter of big pharma. Vermont is the green mountain state. Why don’t we go green?”
—Josh Ellerbrock
7:06 a.m. — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray issued the following statement this morning in honor of Town Meeting.
“Today, I wish Vermonters a happy and productive Town Meeting Day! The first Tuesday in March, Town Meeting Day, is a special tradition in Vermont and American democracy. Town Meeting Day brings Vermonters together in a common meeting place to vote by voice, hand or paper ballot and is one the most direct forms of democracy in the world. It’s important we recognize Vermont’s continued commitment to democracy and the uniqueness of Town Meeting Day, when Vermonters can work directly with their elected government to address local issues and discuss future opportunities.”
7 a.m. — Good morning. Polls are open across Franklin County. Thanks for starting your Town Meeting Day here with us.
Heading out to vote today? Catch up on the ballot issues before you go.
Return to this blog throughout the day for updates, photos, results and more. It's going to be a long day — but our team slept well, and we've got full mugs of coffee, so we're ready to guide you through.
—Bridget Higdon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.