GEORGIA — The preliminary vote totals are in. Here are the results for Town Meeting 2022 for the Town of Georgia.
Town of Georgia municipal budget
The Town of Georgia municipal budget passed. Totaling $3.5 million, the budget’s largest increase comes from the voter-approved highway garage loan payment, which accounts for 80% of the $263,080 increase seen over last year’s budget.
The Town of Georgia also expects to hire its first full-time firefighter at a cost of $31,000, which covers half a year of pay.
The voter results were 582 yes to 285 no.
The approved tax rate has been increased by 4.97 cents per $100 property valuation.
Selectboard for 3 years
Sara Mott Nadeau narrowly won the election after receiving 414 votes. She had been running against Doug Bergstrom, who received 400 votes.
Selectboard for 1 year (of 3-year term)
Gary Wright also narrowly won his election after receiving 412 votes. He had been running against Michelle Phelps, who received 391 votes.
Selectboard for 1 year
Dawn Penny and Kyle Grenier won the election after receiving the majority votes. Penny received 508 votes, and Grenier received 470 votes. They had been running against Randy Morin, who received 271 votes and Jeremy Little, who received 230 votes.
Library Trustee
Sara Walker, Ben Ebert and Cindy Rutkowski won the votes to fill the three library trustee positions. The other two candidates running were Margot Vanscoy and Shannon Jenkins.
School Board
Ben Chiappinelli and Julie Parent Poquette won their contested race for school board. Chiappinelli received 511 votes, and Poquette received 480 votes. They were running against Matt Nolin and Jenna Rae Genest, who won 278 and 305 votes, respectively.
St. Albans Recreation Department
Georgia voters approved ballot article 3, which enters the Town of Georgia into an agreement with the recreation department to pay $18,000 to cover differences in rates between residents and non-residents using St. Albans recreation department services.
Voter results were 536 yes to 341 no.
Georgia school budget
The school budget — totaling $14,562,325— is a 3.81% increase over the previous. Most of the increase is due to staff contract obligations and health insurance. Other increased budget areas include the technology, transportation and buildings and grounds departments.
The result in education spending equates to $16,581.34 per pupil.
Voter totals were 471 yes to 411 no.
Other ballot articles
Article 2 and Article 4 were both passed by voters. Article 2 authorizes local payment of taxes in the fall, and Article 4 establishes a contingency reserve fund to cover unanticipated highway fund expenses.
Results on Article 2 were 846 yes to 25 no. Results on Article 4 were yes 592 to 276 no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.