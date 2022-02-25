Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow ending. Additional snowfall of 1 to 3 inches expected for a storm total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...All of northern New York and the northern and central sections of Vermont. * WHEN...Through 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...A slick and hazardous evening commute is expected with low visibilities and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steadier snowfall will quickly taper off between 3 PM and 5 PM across northern New York and 5 PM and 7 PM across central and northern Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you have travel plans, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Also allow extra time for travel. &&