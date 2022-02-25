ENOSBURGH — From the ballot articles to the budget, the Town of Enosburgh’s voter requests this March are very similar to last year’s. Here’s a quick rundown.
Article 1: Town Elections
Out of the seven open positions at the Town of Enosburgh, there are no contested elections. Those looking to fill the seats include: Patrick Hayes, who is running for town moderator; Jessica Eagles, who is running for selectperson (two-year seat); Pierre Letourneau, who is running for selectperson (three-year seat); and Fran Jackson, who is running for collector of delinquent taxes.
Sarah Downes, Dennis Williams and Benjamin Maddox are also running to fill the three seats on the town forest board.
Article 2: To see if the voters will appropriate the following sums of money:
$1,000 to the American Legion Post #42
$1,000 to the Enosburgh Town Band
$1,000 to the Enosburgh Conservation Committee
$2,500 to the Enosburgh Food Shelf
$1,000 to the Enosburgh Historical Society
Article 3: To see if the voters will appropriate the following sums of money.
$1,000 to Franklin/Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center
$5,840 to Franklin County Home Health Agency
$1000 to Northwest Unit for Special Investigations
$1,000 to Franklin County Industrial Development Corp.
$500 to Missisquoi River Basin Association
$2,238 to Green Mountain Transit
$100 to Vermont Rural Fire Protection Task Force
$500 to AgeWell
$150 to Green Up Vermont
$1,000 to Cat Crusaders of Franklin County
The Town of Enosburgh’s 2022 ballot articles are the same as last year’s with no changes to who is asking for an appropriation nor any changes in the amount requested.
Town Clerk Billie Jo Draper said the town used to give out more appropriations, but the town changed its policy roughly four years ago to require that any group asking for town dollars file a petition with at least five percent of voters.
“It was getting out of hand, and we would get dozens of requests,” she said. “Some were really needed, and others asked for money.”
The town’s updated policy, Draper said, is an ordinance that was put together with input from the Vermont League of Towns and Cities.
If voters approve article 2, the total amount appropriated to the five organizations would be $6,500. The total appropriation amount for article 3 is $13,328.
Article 4: Will the legal voters of the Town of Enosburgh authorize the selectboard to spend an estimated $1,195,348.48 to meet the 2022 expenses and liabilities of the general fund, of which $894,232.19 will be raised by taxes?
Like the rest of the ballot articles, the Town of Enosburgh’s budget is seeing little change from last year’s budget. Few line items are seeing any increase, and the year-to-year change is only about $80,000.
That increase is almost completely reflected in the town’s line item for its town building repair. When asked about the change, Draper said the extra money is needed to continue repairs on the town’s fire station, which began last year.
“We’re continuing the driveway, and the parking lot needs repair,” she said.
The 2022 property tax rate, pending any Town Meeting Day adjustments, is set at .416, or 41.6 cents per $100 property valuation. Last year’s general fund tax rate was .39.
Article 5: To see if the voters will vote to exempt from taxation the Lincoln Lodge (Masonic Temple) on Missisquoi St. for a period of five years beginning with the year 2022, by the authority of 32 V.S.A. 3840.
Article 5 has also been a repeating feature on Enosburgh’s Town Meeting Day. Draper said the town has been doing it from about as far back as she could track.
She said the Lincoln Lodge hosts the food shelter and overall, the group does a lot for the community.
Article 6: To conduct any non-binding business thought proper when met.
Road District - Town of Enosburgh
Article 1: Will the legal voters of the Town of Enosburgh Road District authorize the selectboard to spend an estimated $1,199,980 to meet the 2022 expenses and liabilities of the Town of Enosburgh Road District budget of which $608,904.63 will be raised by taxes?
The $1.2 million road budget for 2022 jumped by roughly $110,000 over last year’s budget, but the increased expenses aren’t concentrated in any one line item. As is typical with other municipal budgets, such increases reflect higher revenues and inflation impacting governmental budgets.
The property tax rate that would cover the 2022 highway budget has been set at .521, or 52.1 cents per $100 property valuation. Last year’s tax rate was .529.
In other words, if approved, the new rate would lower the property tax rate for the highway department by .8 cents per $100 valuation.
