FRANKLIN COUNTY — In spite of a bracing wind, a small group of voters went to the polls on Tuesday to have their say on local representation, major governmental initiatives and millions of dollars in municipal and school budgets.
“We wanted to make sure that people care,” said Camlin Westen, a Georgia mother who was voting because of her school-aged daughter. “We’re making sure that she’s being heard and that they make her a priority.”
On Tuesday, three major trends stood out to the Messenger newsroom.
Voter turnout was low across the board in Franklin County, with some towns scraping together barely 20%. Retail cannabis took wins and losses, as sales were approved in two of the four towns that had it on the ballot.
And men continue to dominate selectboard and trustee seats in the county. While women took over the board majority in Georgia, the Town of St. Albans selectboard is now entirely male. In St. Albans City, Ward 2 voters chose Newell Decker over Jamie Pinkham and in Sheldon, voters re-elected five, uncontested, male incumbents.
Here’s what else you need to know.
1. Voter turnout was low across the county.
Voter turnout numbers largely fell across the board in Franklin County.
Historically, Vermont voters have done much better going to the polls during Town Meeting Day. From 1974 up to 2018, turnout often fluctuated, bouncing between 31% of the population to roughly just over half.
But this past year, a few towns couldn’t even reach double digit percentages of their populations. The Town of Sheldon, for example, captured just 6.5% of the town’s total population.
“Of the eligible voters, we didn’t get a whole lot of ‘em,” Stephen Dodd, Sheldon selectboard chair, told the Messenger.
The Town of Enosburgh, which has a $1.2 million budget this year, had 147 votes in total.
The COVID-19 pandemic most likely played some part in that decrease. Since 2020, the number of Town Meeting Day voters for many Franklin County municipalities has left an ever decreasing minority to decide tax rates, local representation and major governmental initiatives that often shuffle around millions of taxpayer dollars.
Local attendance at governmental meetings by the public has also become close to non-existent. During the informational meeting on the City of St. Albans’ ballot articles, for example, not a single member of the public came to city hall or attended via Zoom, and the only people there were members of the media and government officials.
Come Town Meeting Day, 703 voters – or just over 10% of the city’s population – took the initiative to approve its $10 million budget.
Determining whether the low turnout trend applies statewide, however, is hard to pin down without up-to-date statewide voter data. The Vermont Secretary of State does release turnout numbers for each town, but the data for each is incomplete and inconsistent enough to make direct comparisons between years difficult.
Mayor Tim Smith said the city’s low turnout was partly due to the media. He attributed part of the issue to not being able to adequately communicate to voters what’s going on at city hall due to less daily media coverage of the city. Online sources of information, such as social media, are also frequently fragmented and don’t always reach older voters.
At least one town in Franklin County, however, did see an improvement. An outlier in turnout data was the Town of Highgate, which gained 36 voters from 2021 to 2022. The big ballot issue that brought people out was an advisory question on whether to contract with Missisquoi Valley Rescue or AmCare for town ambulance service.
The Town of St. Albans is also holding onto relatively high turnout numbers in comparison to other Franklin County municipalities. In 2022, the town received 1,585 votes, or roughly 23% of its total population. That number, however, is still down from 2021 when it received 295 more votes.
The higher numbers for the Town are most likely due to its practice of mailing ballots to all of its registered voters’ residences, which the town began doing in 2021.
Smith said the city may have to consider that option in an effort to increase its own turnout.
“It’s not my call, but it’s a discussion I think [City Council] needs to have,” he said.
With multiple wards and political parties requiring different ballots, Smith said any efforts to send out ballots would complicate quickly for the city, but it’s a topic worth reconsidering.
2. Retail cannabis took wins and losses.
Retail cannabis sales were approved in two of the four Franklin County towns that had it on the ballot. St. Albans Town and Sheldon approved sales, while Richford and Swanton Village did not.
At Town Meeting in 2021, Montgomery was the only Franklin County town to approve sales.
In Sheldon this year, retail sales were approved by just two votes, 71-69.
“I knew it was gonna be close,” Selectboard Chair Stephen Dodd said. “I thought it might go the other way, actually. It depended on who we had for voters.”
Sheldon officials decided to put the measure on the ballot after hearing from Ben and Jane Lanza, owners of This Is Family Tree Hemp Co. The couple grows organic hemp on their farm in Sheldon Springs and sells a variety of CBD products.
“They're real knowledgeable about all this,” Dodd said. “They've been following all the state laws. They came in and we had a couple other people who stopped in in support of it. So we figured we'd put it to the voters.”
On Oct. 1, recreational marijuana use will become legal in the State of Vermont, but towns have the ability to opt-in or out of retail sales. Over the last year, Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board (CCB) has been steadily releasing the regulatory foundations of the industry. Dodd said the Sheldon selectboard will await further state guidelines before determining its own regulations for the market.
“I guess we're gonna wait to see how it all shakes out, and then we're gonna have some more meetings,” he said.
Retail sales were also approved by a relatively narrow margin, 830-755, in St. Albans Town. Officials, somewhat reluctantly, decided to put it on the Town Meeting ballot during a Dec. 6, 2021 selectboard meeting.
“I am not a fan of having it in the town, but I do think it should probably be a community decision,” Vice Chair Jessica Frost said at that meeting.
Brian DesLauriers shared her reservations, saying that he thinks legalizing marijuana in Vermont will have a negative impact on younger populations.
“I hate the idea of it with school kids,” he said. “That’s the major thing.”
According to current law, municipalities that utilize a local option tax — which St. Albans Town does — can gain revenue from retail cannabis sales. Board member Jonathan Giroux recognized this benefit.
“I would like to see it on the ballot if it means we can generate some more revenue,” he said.
Now that voters have approved retail sales, the Town of St. Albans can create some policies that dictate where and how it’s sold. Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso said during the Dec. 6 meeting that he’d like to see regulations that limit signage and bar retailers from selling near schools.
On Tuesday, resident Patrick Breen hurried out of the Collins Perley Sports Complex, the St. Albans Town polling place. The biggest issue on the ballot for him?
“Retail cannabis sales,” he said. “It has every single benefit – medically, emotionally, I’m not a supporter of big pharma. Vermont is the Green Mountain State. Why don’t we go green?”
3. Men continue to dominate selectboard and trustee seats.
Historically, Franklin County’s selectboard and boards of trustees have been composed mostly or entirely of men, and this year’s election continued the trend.
While some women do serve, like Swanton Town’s Nicole Draper or St. Albans City Council’s Marie Bessette, every municipal board except for the Montgomery and Georgia selectboards, is mostly male.
Three women and two men serve in Montgomery, while Sara Nadeau, Dawn Penney and Caroline Branagan serve in Georgia.
Draper said she doesn’t think the trend is born out of gender bias, but Highgate selectboard chair Sharon Bousquet said common cultural biases have led to an uphill battle for women in leadership.
Both Bousquet and Draper were re-elected to their respective selectboards on Tuesday. Had Draper lost to former town administrator David Jescavage, the selectboard would once again be composed of only white men.
Similarly, Polly Rico was most recently the only woman serving on the Town of Enosburgh selectboard. Jessica Eagles is stepping up to take her spot, and remains the only woman on the board. She ran uncontested.
While Bousquet thinks Highgate voters don’t heavily consider gender when voting for candidates, she doesn’t think the community will be seeing an all-woman selectboard anytime soon.
“A lot of people in the town are very old-fashioned,” Bousquet said. “They don’t like change … I think maybe a majority of women on the selectboard would be okay [with voters, but not an all-female board].”
Suzanne Washburn is the only woman who has served on the Swanton Village board of trustees and Draper is the fourth woman ever to serve on Swanton Town’s selectboard.
St. Albans Town, Richford and Enosburg Falls have had a slightly higher female representation, but after this year’s town meeting, the Town of St. Albans selectboard now consists of only men, as neither Jessica Frost nor Erin Creley ran for re-election.
Heather Moore and Sandra Ferland are the two women serving on the village board of trustees in Enosburg Falls. They serve alongside Sam Vaillancourt, Leonard Charron and Eli Gabuzda.
Richford’s Linda Collins and Highgate’s Sharon Bousquet are the only female selectboard chairs in the county. Berkshire’s selectboard is also made up entirely of men, as are those of Franklin and Fairfax.
Billie Jo Draper, Town Clerk of Enosburgh, said that as far back as she can remember, there’s never been a selectboard or village board of trustees that has had a woman majority.
“Typically, there’s one [woman serving],” Billie Jo told the Messenger. “I’m not sure why. I haven’t really thought about it.”
On Tuesday, St. Albans City elected Newell Decker over Jamie Pinkham to represent Ward 2 on the City Council, continuing Marie Bessette’s stint as the only woman serving. Her term is up next year.
Sheldon re-elected five male incumbents who ran unopposed this year, similarly to Swanton Village. Both boards are entirely male, and the village re-elected Neal Speer as its president.
Despite the weighted gender demographics, Nicole Draper maintained that it is the varied experiences and backgrounds of selectboard members that made the community stronger and more representative.
In her case, she brings the perspective of a mother, a young woman and a business-owner who has had experience in low-income situations. Those perspectives bring to light the needs of others in the community with similar backgrounds, ultimately allowing the board to serve more people with their decisions around resources, projects and community branding, she said.
When asked whether she thought more women should make up municipal boards, Draper said not necessarily. Rather, she said more people in general should step up to vote and serve so that more perspectives and experiences can shape the future of communities.
This year, 655 people voted in the Town of Swanton, a number that Draper said was low.
“We have to create an engaged conversation,” she said. “I want people from all walks of life [regardless of gender] to participate … It’s frustrating being a voice of the community and only having a select group of devout people participating.”
Draper said she hasn’t experienced explicit gender bias since she was appointed in 2020, but that she was aware of other women who had. Bousquet, on the other hand, said as recently as last year she was approached by a voter with an obvious bias to the presence of a woman in leadership when he was told by her that the Highgate Sports Arena wouldn’t be open for his son’s hockey practice because of COVID.
“A community member once classified me as a “junior” selectboard person, and I’m not sure what that was based on, whether it was gender or something else,” Draper said. “But I didn’t let it affect me. I’m just as qualified as any other person to be here today.”
Like Draper, Bousquet said she would like to see more women running for office, but the more “traditional” role of the woman as being the mother and nurturer carried over into men simply having fewer commitments and more time to spend serving. Women in leadership roles are charged with proving themselves capable to gain public trust, whereas men often were expected to naturally be fit for the role, she said.
“I don't think [the cultural bias] is necessarily fair or unfair,” Bousquet said. “It’s just what we’ve grown up with. It’s up to all of us to prove it wrong.”
