ST. ALBANS TOWN – A site plan for St. Albans Town’s proposed new garage was brought before the town’s development review board (DRB) Thursday night, providing the DRB with their first look at the 6-acre facility planned for town property on Brigham Road.

Before a development project – even one spearheaded by the town – can be built, a town’s DRB must approve the project based on criteria established in a town’s zoning laws.

The DRB has not issued a decision on the town garage as of publication. They have 30 days following the conclusion of last night’s hearing to decide on the town’s application.

If approved by voters on Town Meeting Day, the construction of a new garage would relocate the town’s Dept. of Public Works from its cramped lot on St. Albans Bay to a larger facility more centrally located on town property along Brigham Road.

The new garage and its accompanying infrastructure would be spread out over 6-acres of a 73-acre lot owned by the town, following an existing driveway on the property that extends beyond the projected site of the garage.

Its access on Brigham Road will be gated, and planted berms made from fill gleaned from the construction site would shield neighbors and the road from the possible light and noise pollution accompanying the day-to-day activities of the Dept. of Public Works.

A southward-facing garage is arranged along the northern ridge of the lot and was proposed to have 11 vehicle bays, office and storage space, and a drive-through wash bay capable of servicing both trucks from the public works department and the St. Albans Town Volunteer Fire Department’s current fleet.

A filling station for the fire department is also planned for the site.

A salt shed, funded largely through a state grant, would sit at the facility’s eastern bounds, separated from the garage. The driveway wrapping around the shed is large enough to accommodate salt trucks that would have to “swing around back and back into the front” of the shed, according to engineer Peter Garceau, the vice president of Cross Consulting Engineers.

St. Albans-based Cross Consulting was contracted to handle the engineering for the town’s garage project.

