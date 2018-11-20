Rear Admiral Warren Hamm addresses the St. Albans Town Selectboard, behind him is SAPD Chief Gary Taylor.

ST. ALBANS – A committee in St. Albans Town will begin exploring the need for – and possible purchase of – a patrol boat for the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) following a report from SAPD Chief Gary Taylor and retired Rear Admiral Warren Hamm in favor of acquiring a boat.

Taylor and Hamm, a St. Albans Town resident, delivered their report in a brisk presentation during Monday night’s meeting of the town’s selectboard, leading with what, they argued, was an unmet policing need in a town with 14 miles of shoreline and 23 square miles of water.

A police boat would cost the town $150,000, their report estimated. That estimate includes the accommodations and modifications needed for police work, such as a spotlight, a marine radio and a tow bar.

Operational costs, the report said, would amount to roughly $73,800 annually, though Hamm and Taylor said that cost could be cut in half if, once they had the boat, SAPD participated in the U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boater Safety Education Program.

Those costs assume 40 hours of service a week.

The need for a boat, Taylor and Hamm argued, came from the fact that St. Albans Town was directly responsible for the 23 square miles of water where a new marina guaranteed increased boat traffic and where there were two islands – Wood Island and Burton Island – that, as state parks, saw public traffic from residents and visitors.

Another three islands fall within the territory of St. Albans Town: Ball Island, Rock Island and Popasquach Island.

