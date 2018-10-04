St. Albans Town resident Corey Signor testified during a dog hearing Monday night about being bitten while trying to stop another dog from attacking his own.

ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard ordered a dog leashed and muzzled at the conclusion of a dog hearing held Monday night, responding to reports that the dog had attacked a neighbor’s dog and, in the ensuing scuffle, bit four residents of the Westvew Apartments.

The board also ordered that the dog be registered and, should those previous orders be violated, the dog, a black pit bull, would be seized by the town and placed with a rescue organization.

“I’d hate to order the dog be put down,” selectboard chair Bill Nihan said. “I know pit bulls have a bad reputation, but I think that’s because they have bad owners.”

The attack was brought to the board by Westview resident Corey Signor, who said he was bitten when pulling the attacking pit bull off of his own dog, a Jack Russell terrier named “Starr.”

Signor told the board that his girlfriend, Alyssa Page, was outside walking Starr when an unleashed pit bull had swung around the corner of the apartments and attacked Starr. After hearing screams from Page and one of the dog’s owners, Katie McWilliams, Signor said he ran outside.

“I could hear screaming… like someone was getting hurt,” Signor testified to the board. “I could see the dog attacking my dog and just throwing it around. It already looked dead to me.

“I came downstairs as fast as I could… and I jumped on that dog,” he continued. “The dog turned around and snapped me in my hand.”

Signor said that it took him, Page and another two neighbors to force the pit bull to let go of Starr. All four were reportedly bitten, but only Signor’s wounds were bad enough to require a visit to the hospital.

Signor had medical papers on hand to prove the hospital visit occurred.

Page was also on hand to testify that night. Katie McWilliams and Dylan Gazaille, the owners of the attacking pit bull, were not present, despite multiple attempts by town manager Carrie Johnson and the town’s animal control officer David McWilliams to reach out.

“We made every effort to reach the owners of the dog,” Johnson told the selectboard.

