Selectboard chair Bill Nihan during Monday night's meeting.

ST. ALBANS TOWN – In their last regular meeting ahead of the holidays, the St. Albans Town selectboard kept their agenda relatively light, making time for updates on ongoing sidewalk and bike path planning for Route 7 and the St. Albans Health Path.

With funding from a state Better Connections grant, the town had partnered with St. Albans City and RiseVT to map possible improvements to St. Albans’s section of Route 7 that would make the town’s and city’s main thoroughfare more pedestrian and cyclist friendly.

The results of that study – a handful of options with corresponding cost projections – were expected by the end of 2018, but, according to the town’s director of administration, Ned Connell, some complications meant that the study was behind schedule.

“We are a week or so from the end of the study,” Connell said during last night’s meeting. “The consultant is putting together the final sets of plans and… it’s running a little late.”

Connell predicted that a public meeting revealing the fruits of that study would likely be held sometime in January or February. Because the last meeting on the Route 7 study took place in St. Albans’s Town Hall, Connell suggested that the next meeting would be someplace closer to St. Albans City, like the library or Collins-Perley Sports and Fitness Center.

In his report to the selectboard, Connell appeared optimistic about the study despite admitting that, along some stretches of Route 7, limited space would make some of the study’s recommended pedestrian improvements difficult.

