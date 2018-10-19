Carrie Johnson gives testimony on behalf of St. Albans town.

ST. ALBANS — St. Albans Town went to court on Friday to convince Judge A. Gregory Rainville that it has legal standing in its lawsuit challenging St. Albans City’s water and wastewater affiliation fee.

Rainville had called for the hearing to give the town an opportunity to present evidence to bolster its claim of standing. The city has argued for dismissal of the case on the grounds that the town lacks that standing.

In order to have standing to bring a lawsuit, the plaintiff must show that an injury has been suffered, that the defendant caused the injury and that the courts could potentially redress that injury in whole or in part.

“It has to be an injury in fact… it can’t be so remote it’s speculative,” Rainville said, later adding, “I don’t know if the town has met its burden or not… I see it as a real issue.”

The town has challenged the affiliation fee on 12 different grounds. The city has countered that the town lacks standing on each of its dozen claims.

The passage of the affiliation fee ordinance in November 2015 ended a moratorium on the sale of new water and wastewater allocations outside the city limits. Under the ordinance, anyone with a new connection to city water and wastewater must pay an affiliation fee based on the value of their property to the city. If the allocations are to expand an existing business, the fee is based on the additional value of the property.

The affiliation fee is in addition to the fees charged by the water and wastewater utilities. Unlike those fees, the affiliation fee goes to the city’s general fund, not the utility funds.

Every application from a town property owner seeking water and wastewater allocations has been approved since the ordinance was passed. That includes the town itself, which was granted allocations in August for a proposed town garage. As a non-profit the town does not have to pay the affiliation fee.

The town considers the fee an infringement of its taxing and zoning authority. In addition, town attorney Chad Bonanni argued, the town pays rates to the water and wastewater system which gives it grounds to challenge what it sees as an illegal diversion of funds paid for water and wastewater utilities – the affiliation fee – to the general fund.

When Bonanni mentioned that the town has now filed for water and wastewater allocations, the city’s attorney, William Ellis, promptly pointed out that the allocations were granted and that the town does not have to pay the affiliation fee, stating, “No injury.”

“They were still subject to the review criteria, which we argue is standardless and arbitrary,” Bonanni replied.

