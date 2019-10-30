WARREN — Kate Brady has lived in a regular-size house; she’s lived in a boat; and now that her kids are grown, she lives in an apartment. Brady would like to live in a house with a garden, but with a job as a medical assistant in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, she can’t find one that she can afford.
So Brady traveled to the Sugarbush resort on Sunday for the annual tiny house festival in order to learn about her options for small-scale living.
“All I need is a little place. I don’t want to keep up a big house and I can’t afford it anyway,” said Brady, who toured two dozen tiny homes parked at the festival and talked to manufacturers about what it would cost to own a home that measures from about 150 to about 1,000 square feet.
About 2,500 people traveled to Warren from as far away as Ontario and North Carolina for the festival, now in its fifth year. The event, which was started by three women in Brattleboro, featured indoor stages for talks about small-scale living and a large room full of vendors selling things like design services, composting toilets and tiny solar panels.
The festival’s tiny village featured a handful of airstreams and then several wood-frame homes — one seated in an aluminum boat — designed for full-time living.
While there are several definitions for tiny houses, organizer and co-founder Erin Maile O’Keefe steered clear of excluding any structure from designation as a tiny house.
“That’s one of the debates I don’t want to get into,” said Maile O’Keefe, who lives in a 300-square-foot house with wheels in Brattleboro with her husband and their cat. “To me, it’s something that is right-sized for the inhabitants.”
Maile O’Keefe said she founded the festival with Lisa Kuneman and Betsy Hall because the three wanted to help people find new ideas for achieving a functional living space with a small sustainable footprint. After three years in Brattleboro, the festival began a partnership with the Yestermorrow Design/Build School in Waitsfield, and moved this year to Sugarbush. Maile O’Keefe teaches one of Yestermorrow’s three tiny house design classes.
Tiny houses have been around since humans began seeking shelter, but they’ve gained popularity in recent years as housing costs have soared and as home buyers have become more mindful of sustainable living. A tiny home costs less to build than a conventionally sized home, and it also costs much less in other respects, like heat and furnishings.
“It’s actually the way people have been living for a long time; we’ve just gone in the other direction with McMansions,” said Charlotte Potter, the director of Yestermorrow. “We might just be going back to what humans naturally need. You don’t need a ton of space.”
You do, however, need a place to go to the bathroom, so Jason Kass, who designs and manufactures composting toilets, had a busy day Sunday fielding questions from people who crowded into the Sugarbush main lodge to talk to vendors. Kass, who also works overseas helping with sanitation for disaster areas, started a company in the southern Vermont town of Jamaica that makes waterless, self-contained composting toilets for tiny homes.
“People have a wood stove, they have electricity, they have everything in place, but the toilet issue is a real problem,” said Kass, an environmental engineer who hails from Flushing, Queens.
Kass got a lot of questions at the festival about how often the toilet needs to be emptied (once every two months if two adults are using it full time), where the compost can be used (not in the garden, until it has been aged at least a year) and what to do if you don’t have any place to compost your waste for a year (bag it and throw it in the trash).
Crystal Water, a writer from Bradford, uses her 1972 Airstream Argosy as her tiny home when she travels to California for consulting jobs with companies like LinkedIn. She bought the Airstream in 2017 for $2,500 and spent about $10,000 fixing it up. The Airstream’s 12-volt battery is powered by a solar panel (although Water’s panel fell off recently in a Wyoming snowstorm), and she hauls it with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, staying in campgrounds or parking lots.
“I wanted a place that was mine; I got tired of hotels and airports,” said Water. “I’m in control of my environment and where I go.”
Despite a cold, pelting rain, the festival drew a robust paying crowd that formed lines outside the tiny homes and left standing room only in the seminars. Parked at the festival were several handmade one-of-a-kind tiny homes and then a few professionally designed and built structures created by the Vermont companies Vermod and Wheelpad, the latter aimed at people in wheelchairs who want to attach the dwelling to a relative’s home.
Brady was drawn to the home featured by Vermod, a White River Junction company that makes one, two and three-bedroom energy-efficient 1,000-square-foot modular homes.
“If you live in Vermont, there are some good programs for financing it,” said Brady. But she noted that buying the affordable home is only the beginning: zoning laws in many places make it difficult to park the tiny home. That’s a problem that tiny home advocates around the country have been trying to address. About 200 of Vermont’s 250 or so towns have zoning laws.
“A lot of older people who can’t afford taxes would rent some of their land out to a little house, and that would help both sides,” Brady said. “But they can’t because of the zoning.”
Roll’en Homes, a tiny home company in Townshend that started up in July, has sold four homes so far in Vermont and Maine. On Sunday, business manager Beth Wells stood outside a 120-square-foot Roll’en Home and answered questions about the cost (about $26,000) and the insulation while company owner Greg Durocher showed visitors inside how to pull out the murphy bed, which folds into the wall when not in use.
Durocher is promoting his custom-made structures, which are built onto trailers, as farm stands, concession booths, and home offices.
“People were super curious,” said Wells.