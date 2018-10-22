Sisters Jerrilyn Remillard, left, and June Waite, right, will be retiring after nearly 40 years behind the counter at Georgia's Center Market.

GEORGIA – Having sold their store to a grandnephew with the promise that a new grocery would take their place, June Waites and Jerrilyn Remillard will be retiring after 40 years behind the counter at Georgia’s Center Market.

Sunday afternoon, the two sisters were the star of a retirement party held in their honor. Clad in glinting paper crowns and sashes that announced them as retired, Waites and Remillard fluttered between guests from around town, thanking them for attending or just thanking them in general.

Still, the two found time behind the counter, checking out relatives and community members alike as the store was still open through much of their retirement party.

“I’m 74, and she’s 76,” Remillard told the Messenger from behind the counter. “We’re just getting up there in age, and we don’t hire help.”

“I think the main thing is, though, that I realized somebody was going to take it over as a store,” Waite said. “It’s been a store for over 100 years, and to know that it’s going to stay a store makes me so happy.”

The store was recently purchased by a grandnephew intent on renovating the building and turning the storefront into a more artisanal grocer, with – as Waite listed – cheeses, wines and “nicer beers.” Waite compared it to groceries like Trader Joe’s.

“He’s keeping all our recipes though,” Waite added. “He’s making all the same foods.”

In the 40 years the store was fronted by Remillard and Waite, Center Market was a Georgia centerpiece. The food shelf and Meals on Wheels program both historically used the store as a hub, while the sisters looked after the key to the town’s museum.

According to Jolly Bates, Remillard’s and Waite’s younger sister, it wouldn’t be uncommon for residents stopping in the store to leave items with the sisters, who would then pass the item on to the intended recipient when they, too, would make their regular stop at the store.

“They’ve been so trusted over the years,” Bates said.

For more on the sisters’ retirement and sale of the Center Market, pick up today’s issue of the Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.