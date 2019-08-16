This vintage postcard from the Saint Albans Museum recalls a time when the marina in St. Albans Bay bustled as much as Burlington's waterfront. (Courtesy of Saint Albans Museum)

The Saint Albans Bay used to have a bustling marina that was once as busy as Burlington’s waterfront. This image, featured on a postcard in the Saint Albans Museum’s vintage postcard collection, shows the Ticonderoga carrying passengers into St. Albans. In the image, a trolley can be seen bringing passengers from the city to the waterfront, and vice versa.

The Ticonderoga, now on display at Shelburne Museum, was a steamboat built in Sheldon Shipyard on Lake Champlain in 1906 to ferry passengers on the Lake. The Ticonderoga operated until 1950, and regularly carried passengers from Westport, New York to St. Albans. During WWI and WWII, she also ferried troops, livestock, and produce. Eventually, her routes were expanded to include Plattsburgh and Burlington.

This image comes from SAM's postcard collection.