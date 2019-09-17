The MVU girls field hockey game poses for a post-game photo on Monday night after their victory under the lights. Photo: Jen Cummings

Riley Barna – Messenger Sports

The MVU Varsity Field Hockey team’s 1-0 victory over Harwood during Monday night’s under the lights game was truly magical.

Not only is this anticipated event something to witness, but it was also a chance for the girls to give back.

The Thunderbirds dedicated their game to Team Brady, for Brady Adams, a young man living with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia who previously attended MVU.

They also held a bake sale to help raise money for the expenses of his treatment throughout the game.

To speak more about this was Naomi Adele’s mother, who helped run the bake sale.

“The Junior Varsity And Varsity teams got together and decided they wanted to do something for Brady. We just wanted to do everything we can to help him.”

That sense of community is what helped in fueling the Thunderbird’s fire, as they came out less than five minutes into the game with their first goal.

The goal was scored by #10 Naomi Adele and assisted by #11 Danielle Cummings.

A table was set up at Monday’s field hockey game to raise funds for Brady Adams, a local teen who’s battling leukemia. Photo: Jen Cummings

Jeanne Rainville, the MVU girls varsity field hockey coach had much to say on their victory

“I thought we played well, we had a lot of good moments, we had a little lapse in the second half, but I called a time out and we seemed to pick up those last eight minutes of the half.”

She went on to praise the mid-fielders who helped dominate the movement of the game. Danielle Cummings, who assisted the winning goal of the game, had her own thoughts on the night’s victory.

“I think in the beginning we kind of held on a lot–like we scored that goal and it was just, it was amazing!”

Amazing is one word to describe how the night’s event unfolded, but for the team, it was about so much more.

