Missisquoi's Mercedes Slack gets around a defender to get a shot on net Saturday. Photo: Anthony Labor.

ANTHONY LABOR JR. – MESSENGER SPORTS



Swanton – It’s been a long time coming for the Missisquoi girls soccer team to pick up a tally in the win column.

After not posting a win since 2016 with some rough games along the way, the Thunderbirds jumped out to a big first-half lead against on their way to a 5-1 win over Winooski to pick up the W.

“It’s been three years since MVU girls soccer has won a game, so this was a great feeling for the girls as well as myself,” said MVU coach Roy Adams.

The Thunderbirds scored three goals in the opening 20 minutes and finished the first half with a 4-0 lead with the field tilted in their favor.

It was only fitting that with a mixed team of upper and underclassmen that a player from every grade had a tally in the game.

Ava Hubbard (freshman) led the way with two goals, Gracie Gover (sophomore), Emily Graham (junior) and Mercedes Slack (senior) each had one goal.

Missisquoi’s Emily Graham gets around a defender during Saturday’s game. Photo Anthony Labor.

After the team’s opening 2-0 loss to BFA-St. Albans, Adams was enthusiastic about the direction his young team was going thinking teams were going to have a harder time with the Thunderbirds than in years past.

With seven seniors, eight juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen on the team, the team is setting up for more wins in the future.

“The girls have been working very hard and have improved even though we’ve had a few injuries,” said Adams. “Having a young team and having this win is a great confidence boost for our team. We are excited to keep working hard to improve our team and program.”

The Thunderbirds (1-2) will look to keep things going on Tuesday when they host Richford.