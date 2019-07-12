SWANTON – Thomas R. O’Dell, age 65, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home in Swanton.

He was born in Burlington on January 14, 1954 to the late Kenneth & Irene (Couillard) O’Dell.

Tom served in the United States Army for nine years, spending time in Korea, Germany and many other foreign places. He was a proud member of the Enosburg American Legion Post 42 and the VFW. Tom loved camping at Brookside Campground and cooking meals for friends and family on the camp fire. He spent over 20 years working in the industrial park in St. Albans, at Barry Callebaut and Ben & Jerry’s. Tom will be missed by many, although he has been reunited with many family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Touchette) of Swanton; children, Thomas L. O’Dell, Michael R. O’Dell, Crystal O’Dell, Rebecca LaMere; step-children; Jeremy Coe and Jessica Lahue; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Gary, Steven, Michael, Sharon, Susan, Patty Ann, Donna, Laurie, and Carol; and a very special faithful servant, Duke, the family dog. Besides his parents, Tom was predeceased by a very special brother-in-law, Lloyd Touchette in 2013.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, contributions in Tom’s memory can be made to the Enosburg American Legion, Post 42, 108 Depot St, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton, VT 05488.

