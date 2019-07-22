ST. ALBANS — Thomas Bartley Schweers, 46, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, from Huntington’s Disease. For the past six years, Tom lived at Crescent Manor in Bennington, and prior to that at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford. Tom’s family is grateful to the staff at both facilities for their excellent care.

Tom was born September 4, 1972 in Gretna, La. After graduating from Millsaps College, he joined the Navy. He and Kay Reichenbach were married on July 27, 1997. Tom served on the USS Detroit and in Jacksonville, Fla. In 2002, Tom took a position with INS in St Albans, where Tom worked until taking early retirement.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kay, and sons Lincoln and Calvin of St. Albans; his mother and stepfather, Margaret and Kim Davis; sister Katy Hall and her children Rowan and Porter; sister-in-law Kelee Maddox (Ben) and their children Apple and Otto of Enosburg Falls. Tom was predeceased by his father, Robert Schweers.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 10 at 1 p.m. at Twigg’s in St. Albans. A complete obituary is at maharandsonfuneralhome.net.