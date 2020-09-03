After showcasing several photos from Chief George E. Hebert’s collection, we thought it was time to mention a few facts about the man himself.
He was born in St. Albans on March 4, 1912, and attended Holy Angels School and the FBI Bureau of Investigation National Academy. He began his career as a St. Albans City Police Officer in 1935 and became Chief in 1942, retiring in 1975.
After retirement, he continued his real avocations of being a master carpenter and licensed electrician. Chief Hebert was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #297, B. P. O. E., Elks Lodge #1566, The Owl Club, The Fraternal Order of Eagles and, before his retirement, at one time was the president of the New England Police Chiefs Association.
He married Mary A. Rinaldi on October 14, 1940, and had two sons; David, a retired doctor in Connecticut and Richard (Dick), a former math teacher and football coach at BFA. His nickname was “Min,” derived from the French Canadian child’s word for cat and also his cat’s name, Minou.
Chief Herbert died early Christmas morning in 2001.