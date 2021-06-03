This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in foreclosure is being sold as is for a remarkable price. Consider rebuilding and polishing it or even tear it down if it suits you.
The house has plenty of ceiling fans but the floors and walls need some attention. Still, it's hard to find a house at this price in the area.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (2 full)
Price: $74,900
Square Feet: 1,404
HIGHLIGHTS: fixer upper, near St. Albans bay, in foreclosure, detached garage, sold as is
Listed by Allyson Nadeau from Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.