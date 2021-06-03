2502 Bronson Rd, Saint Albans Bay

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in foreclosure is being sold as is for a remarkable price. Consider rebuilding and polishing it or even tear it down if it suits you.

The house has plenty of ceiling fans but the floors and walls need some attention. Still, it's hard to find a house at this price in the area.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (2 full)

Price: $74,900

Square Feet: 1,404

HIGHLIGHTS: fixer upper, near St. Albans bay, in foreclosure, detached garage, sold as is

Listed by Allyson Nadeau from Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman

2502 Bronson Rd, Saint Albans Bay, VT 05478

