Located in a private neighborhood in the hills, this house has everything a family could want. There is a rear covered balcony that has views of Lake Champlain and is perfect for large family gatherings. The master suite and the loft nearby also have views to watch sunsets over the lake.
There is an extra 1.02 acres that can be purchased nearby to make the property bigger. There is also a two car garage on the property with space to store lawn and outdoor recreation items.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 2 half)
Price: $629,000
Square Feet: 3,954
Acreage: 1.16
HIGHLIGHTS: colonial building style, Lake Champlain views, private hillside neighborhood, open floor plan
Listed by Kerri Lombardi-Poquette by Paul Poquette Realty Group LLC.
