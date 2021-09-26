This home in St. Albans is near Interstate 89 is about 30 minutes to Burlington and the surrounding area. The house is well cared for and features a open floor plan with four bedrooms for plenty of residents or guests.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $349,500
Square Feet: 2,600
HIGHLIGHTS: open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, primary bedroom with bathroom
Listed by June Plankey of Century 21 The One
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.