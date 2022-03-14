ST. ALBANS — One-act play season is back, and for the talented players of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, that means a return to joy and togetherness.
This Saturday, students will bring “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen to the Vermont Regional Drama Festival hosted by Hazen Union School in Hardwick.
And the BFA Theatre Company couldn’t be more ready.
“I am ecstatic that the arts are back,” said Madison Gagner, who plays “Lilith.” “I remember the summer before the musical this year, I had never been so excited for production in my life. It had been so long since we’d done such a large-scale production, and I was so ready for it to just consume me.”
The “theater kids” of BFA saw enormous success with their production of “Into the Woods” last fall. On Friday, the Messenger visited students backstage to talk about theater, the one-act show and how it feels to be back in-person on the stage.
Suzetta Chiapinelli, who places “Kaliope'' in the play, said “She Kills Monsters” is chock-full of real-world issues.
“It’s about coming out as a teenager, it’s about culture, homophobia and bullying … It’s a play about trying to overcome grief,” she said. “It’s important to see those themes and it says something about living in a world where there is that hatred, there is that homophobia and grief and having to cope with that.”
The students show up for rehearsal of their own accord. They receive neither credit nor compensation for their hard work, but say the shows are everything to them.
The theater is their home, they said.
“No matter where I’ve been or where I’ve studied, it’s always the theater kids who are so welcoming, so kind, and so sweet,” Jasmine Duncan said. “They all genuinely care about one another, and everyone is very passionate about what they do. And that’s how you have to be.”
Backstage with the cast
COVID-19 hasn’t left the cast alone this one-act season: as recently as last week, students were still getting notice that they may have been exposed and need to test or isolate. The challenges of a global pandemic are a solid reason for the cancellation of one-act season, but the theater students of BFA-St. Albans are going ahead anyway.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we get to actually go to One-Acts?” Chiappinelli said of hearing that the festival was on. “This is a huge part of my life that I’ve been missing out on.”
Duncan, who plays cheerleader “Evil Gabby,” said the theater program at BFA-St. Albans is well-known, and was the driving factor behind her decision to transfer from BFA-Fairfax. Like her castmates, she said the importance of performing arts was almost immeasurable for her as a student, thespian and person.
Every fall the “theater kids” wait for the posting of the cast list of the musical, and every spring for the announcement of the annual one-act play. In the summertime, they gather again for the Junior Jam, a student-directed play series. Theater kids live for the theater, whether it is on stage, in the pit, on tech or staging.
Cast members of “She Kills Monsters” told the Messenger theater is not just a stage and props: it is a place to hang one’s proverbial hat. A place where everyone has to work together and work hard, to be there for one another and to be more vulnerable than at any other time in high school. To bear souls and stories, and to collectively link arms and bow at the fall of every curtain after a job well-done.
It’s a place where all are accepted for exactly who they are, and where many find community, friendships and a thrilling new project that brings everyone together.
Chiappinellii, who once thought she’d pursue theater as a career, said the canceling and going-virtual of shows during the pandemic forced her to reconsider that dream and appreciate what she can do for the time being.
“Before COVID, I probably would have taken more classes and thought about theater as a future profession,” she said. “Coming back, it’s exciting because I get to do what I really enjoy again, even if just during high school.”
"This is fundamentally who we are," Duncan said. "There's no other way to put it."
‘She Kills Monsters’
The coming-of-age one-act highlights high schooler Agnes Evans on the one-year anniversary of the death of her little sister, Tilly, and their parents.
They were killed in a car crash, and Agnes regrets not spending more time with Tilly or treating her with kindness while she was alive. While Agnes enjoys popular trends at school, Tilly is more introverted and finds solace from bullying by playing games with her friends.
Now, a year after her family’s death, Agnes embarks on a journey that reveals much she didn’t know about Tilly in a production combining a teenaged memoir with Tilly’s favorite pastime: “Dungeons and Dragons.” Agnes meets the Dungeon Master, Lilith and Orkus, former Ruler of the Underworld, and finds a campaign left unfinished by her sister. She also finds out that in her world, Tilly is the Paladin: a spell-casting knight in pursuit of truth and goodness who fights against the forces of evil and who is courageous and brave.
The play covers a range of topics including Tilly’s homosexuality, which she doesn’t disclose to her sister. She is bullied for that at school, but Duncan said the cast decided collectively to change some verbiage and slurs that were included in the script to be more inclusive. They also checked in with Megan Jamison who plays “Tilly” regularly to make sure that their bullying on-stage didn’t affect her personal mentality.
Theater, after all, is a family.
“Coming here to be a part of theater brought me so much closer to people I’ve been inspired by since I was an eighth grader,” Duncan said. “Like Pilot DesLauriers and Emily Parent … I remember seeing them perform during their one-act festival when they were freshmen, and I remember looking up to them and thinking they were so cool. They’re part of the reason I stayed in the theater … And now, we’re friends.”
