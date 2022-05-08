88 Cote Road, Montgomery

This farmhouse in Montgomery has lots of history packed into its wide plank wood floors and wooden frame. It was built around 1870 and sits on 1.5 acres of land with 257 feet of stream frontage.

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)

Price: $425,000

Square Feet: 2,270

HIGHLIGHTS: wide plank wood floors, fixer upper, sold as is

Listed by Peter Fina of Great Northern Land Co., LLC

88 Cote Road, Montgomery

1 of 11

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

