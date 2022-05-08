...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...
...Please check with state and local authorities regarding
guidelines for allowed activities...
* The warm air temperatures this weekend in the mid to upper 60s may
cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water
temperatures which are currently only in the lower 40s across Lake
Champlain, and around 50 in the regions smaller lakes and rivers.
* The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to
anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard,
when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of
immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high.
Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly
if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this
threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life
jacket!
