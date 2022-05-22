Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 262 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW YORK CLINTON ESSEX IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST VERMONT CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, CROWN POINT CENTER, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, MIDDLEBURY, MINERVA, MONTPELIER, NEWCOMB, NEWPORT, PARADOX, PLATTSBURGH, RANDOLPH, RAY BROOK, RUTLAND, SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.

...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message... ...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities... * The warm air temperatures today around 80 may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 50s across Lake Champlain, and around 60 in the region's smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! * Strong winds are also expected in any thunderstorms that develop today. If boating on large bodies of water, these strong winds can increase the likelihood of overturning your boat,canoe or kayak due to increased wave heights.