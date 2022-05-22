THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
262 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN NEW YORK
CLINTON ESSEX
IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL VERMONT
ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON
IN NORTHEAST VERMONT
CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS
IN NORTHWEST VERMONT
CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE
LAMOILLE
IN SOUTHERN VERMONT
RUTLAND WINDSOR
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BRADFORD,
BURLINGTON, CROWN POINT CENTER, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, MIDDLEBURY,
MINERVA, MONTPELIER, NEWCOMB, NEWPORT, PARADOX, PLATTSBURGH,
RANDOLPH, RAY BROOK, RUTLAND, SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH HERO,
SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA,
VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.
...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...
...Please check with state and local authorities regarding
guidelines for allowed activities...
* The warm air temperatures today around 80 may cause people to
underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are
currently only in the mid 50s across Lake Champlain, and around 60
in the region's smaller lakes and rivers.
* The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to
anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below
60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity
within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone
on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if
recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this
threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life
jacket!
* Strong winds are also expected in any thunderstorms that develop
today. If boating on large bodies of water, these strong winds can
increase the likelihood of overturning your boat,canoe or kayak
due to increased wave heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.