Weather Alert

...Difficult Travel Conditions Will Continue Tonight... Gusty northwest winds, on the order of 25 to 35 mph, will continue to overspread northern New York and Vermont behind the departing snow squalls. This will cause blowing and drifting snow and sharply reduced visibilities. In additional falling temperatures could make snow covered roads icy. Given these elements difficult travel conditions will continue across the northern New York and Vermont through much of the night despite the snow squalls coming to an end this evening. Please use caution when traveling tonight.