This well cared for home in East Fairfield is full of history, even though it was built in 2000. The house has two stone hearth fireplaces, one in the living room and one in the primary suite. There is also a wood stove in the office and exposed wooden beams throughout the house.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $2,100,000
Square Feet: 4,969
HIGHLIGHTS: home theatre, fireplaces, primary suite
Listed by Lea Van Winkle of Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.