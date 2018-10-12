FLETCHER – Fletcher Elementary School (FES) third grader Will Mauck says he wants to protect life under water.

“I care about the fish,” he said. “We need the fish to survive because some people eat fish, and we need the water.”

To his left stood fellow third-grader Josie Riggo, who told the Messenger she doesn’t “want anybody to be hungry… [or] not have enough food to feed their family.”

The two students, though young, were referring to two of a loftier set of goals established by the United Nations (UN) called the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), a grid of generalized ideas promoting everything from a cleaner environment to combatting poverty and systemic hunger.

Recently, the Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU), of which FES is a part, began tying the ideas promoted by the SDG into lessons at every level of their student body with the hope that, according to FWSU superintendent Ned Kirsch, students can add meaning to their classwork and develop as critical thinkers.

“As I looked into them, I thought about our schools and what we do, and the internal question is ‘why are we learning this?’” Kirsch said. “[The SDG] give us a really big ‘why’ to what we’re doing in our schools as we try to make education relevant.”

The SDG were developed by the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO) to identify global challenges – namely those propagating poverty – and provide a framework for addressing those challenges by establishing certain development and policy goals.

Some of the SDG are geared more toward environmentalism, such as those asking for preservation of “life below water,” “life on land” or climate action. Others might be more oriented toward equity, such as those asking for gender equality and more inclusive political institutions.

The list’s top row is led by token development goals like “no poverty,” “zero hunger,” and “good health and well-being.” It was these goals that Kirsch would point to when asking, rhetorically, “who wouldn’t want these where they live?”

The individual SDG themselves are further divided into more tangible goals, some of which might be more localized than others. “Zero hunger,” for example, asks that communities preserve small scale, family farms, while also asking that national trade barriers related to the movement of food over borders be lowered.

At their most basic level, however, the SDG are just vague enough to where educators and advocates can easily connect the SDG to localized lessons and initiatives. In schools, “zero hunger” might instead translate to a class visit to a farm or orchards rather than a discussion of the food trade, or it might lead to a schoolwide food drive for a local food pantry.

FWSU can also anchor those ideas to Franklin County, something noted by both Kirsch and FES principal Chris Dodge. “Zero hunger” was reportedly salient among early elementary students at FES who, Dodge said, didn’t know before discussing the SDG in class that some of their classmates might not have access to three meals a day.

“We certainly have students that certainly experience food insecurity,” Dodge said. “We have other students that have absolutely never heard of that before and they didn’t know that there are people not only in our own town but across the globe that don’t have enough food on their table.”

“Think locally, act globally”

Superintendent Kirsch picked up on the SDGs through social media channels, where an educator he followed took on a role as “SDG ambassador” and began promoting the goals at the education level. Kirsch soon joined that educator, becoming a fellow ambassador before eventually promoting those goals at the supervisory union.

