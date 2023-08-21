BURLINGTON — To help local people with disabilities live empowered lives, lace up your shoes and head to Oakledge Park in Burlington at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Howard Center, a social services agency serving Northwest Vermont, is hosting a day of races to raise funds so families in need can add accessibility modifications to their homes.
The race was named after Zoe Nestor, who had a drowning accident at 18 months-old and requires around-the-clock care, race director Cathie Buscaglia said.
Her family had difficulty getting her in and out of the house and the bathtub as she aged, leading them to need to modify their home.
Zoe’s mother Erica was concerned about other families’ ability to pay for similar modifications — such as replacing a tub with a roll in shower, widening doors and adding a wheelchair ramp to the home — and so the annual fun run began.
There is a great need for financial assistance to make these renovations. While some have luck with the Vermont Center for Independent Living, sources are limited, Buscaglia said.
Roll-in showers in particular are a necessity, due to the potential of caregivers to hurt themselves by lifting a person with physical disabilities into a tub.
“It’s kind of impossible to meet all of the needs. But we always have at least three or four requests pending that we couldn't meet from the previous year and depending upon the scope of the project, we do typically two projects a year,” Buscaglia said.
Zoe’s Race uses contractors which offer reduced rates to complete the projects and helps them make a bigger impact.
The race this Sunday consists of a 1k fun run for runners ages 12 and under, a 5k walk/run and a 10k run. While registration is free for the 1k run, 5k and 10k runners must pay $45 until Aug. 24 and $50 on race day. Registration for all races can be completed here.
The course time limit is 90 minutes, and there will also be local food, live music from the Hokum Brothers and professional race timing from 802Timing.
Since the first race in 2009, the annual event has raised over $270,000 and completed 34 home accessibility projects, according to Howard Center’s website.
Raffle tickets are also available to be added on during race registration and bought during the day of the race with cash only.
Those interested in donating to Zoe’s Race and helping local families make their homes more accessible can do so here.
