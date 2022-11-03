On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Vermonters will head to polling stations across the state to vote for their local, countywide and statewide candidates of choice.
Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for that day.
How do I register to vote?
Vermont is one of 22 states that offers same-day voter registration. Vermonters can register online, at the polls on the day of the election or at their town clerk's office ahead of time.
To register to vote, Vermonters must be United States citizens, a resident of Vermont, have taken the self-administered Voters Oath and be at least 18 years old by Election Day. You will also need to provide a driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.
Can I vote by mail?
For the General Election, the State of Vermont mailed all registered voters a ballot in early October. Secretary of State Jim Condos recommended voters return their ballot by Monday, Oct. 31 to ensure they reached town clerks on time.
You can still bring your ballot to the town clerk's office or a ballot drop box ahead of time or to the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the day of the election.
To find out if your ballot has been received you can call your town clerk and ask or visit the Vermont Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
For future elections, you can request your ballot to be mailed to your address to fill out at home online.
How do I find my polling station?
The Vermont Secretary of State’s Office website has an interactive map of polling places throughout the state.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the election.
How do I find out who and what I’m voting for?
All registered voters in Vermont can put their information into the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page and access a sample ballot for the town they are registered to vote in.
Voters can also change their voting address and discover the location of their polling place from this website.
Do I need to show identification in order to vote?
Vermont does not require voters to show identification unless you are a first time voter who has registered by mail.
